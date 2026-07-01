Gov. Green assumes chairmanship of Western Governors’ Association

WGA Chair Initiative Launch (7.1.26) PC: Office of the Governor.

Gov. Josh Green today officially assumed the chairmanship of the Western Governors’ Association (WGA), launching a yearlong bipartisan initiative, Health Beyond Healthcare, aimed at improving mental health outcomes by expanding access to care, while addressing the broader factors that shape health and well-being.

Green was sworn in as chair during the WGA Annual Meeting, succeeding Utah Governor Spencer Cox. Throughout the meeting, Green joined Governor Cox and fellow governors Jared Polis of Colorado, Brad Little of Idaho, Michelle Lujan Grisham of New Mexico, Joe Lombardo of Nevada and Mark Gordon of Wyoming, for bipartisan discussions on issues affecting the American West, including healthcare, housing, water, energy and economic development.

WGA Chair Initiative Launch (7.1.26) PC: Office of the Governor.

“Access to healthcare is one of the defining challenges facing the West,” said Governor Green. “But health doesn’t begin in a doctor’s office. It begins where we live, learn, work and play. Through this initiative, we have an opportunity to work together across state lines to improve access to care, strengthen our communities and advance practical, bipartisan solutions that improve lives.”

Health Beyond Healthcare recognizes that clinical care alone accounts for only a portion of overall health outcomes. The initiative will examine how housing, early intervention, education, workforce development, community connections and other social and environmental factors influence mental health, while identifying strategies that improve access to quality healthcare and long-term well-being.

WGA Chair Initiative Launch (7.1.26) PC: Office of the Governor.

Over the coming year, WGA will convene governors, policymakers, healthcare leaders, researchers and stakeholders from across the West through workshops, webinars and policy discussions. Together, they will develop bipartisan recommendations focused on four core priorities:

Improving mental healthcare access and delivery

Prioritizing prevention and early intervention

Expanding coverage and affordability

Building lifelong well-being and community resilience

The initiative also recognizes the unique challenges facing Western states. Eight of the 13 states with the nation’s highest prevalence of mental illness and lowest access to care are in the West — and the 10 states with the highest suicide rates are all located in the region. Provider shortages, rural access barriers and growing behavioral health needs underscore the importance of coordinated regional action.

Drawing on Hawaiʻi’s own experience, Governor Green will highlight initiatives including the state’s nationally recognized “Housing is Healthcare” approach and the expansion of kauhale communities, which combine stable housing with healthcare, behavioral health services and other supportive resources to improve health outcomes and reduce costly emergency interventions.

Green also thanked outgoing Chair Governor Cox for his leadership over the past year.

“Governor Cox has led the association with vision, collaboration and a steadfast commitment to the people of the West,” Green said. “I am grateful for his leadership and look forward to building on the strong foundation he has established as we continue working together to address the challenges and opportunities shared by our states.”

Founded in 1984, the Western Governors’ Association is an independent, bipartisan organization representing the governors of 22 Western states and US Pacific territories. As chair, Green will lead the association through July 2027, while advancing policies that strengthen the health, resilience and prosperity of communities across the American West.