Kaiser Permanente and Maui Health come together to expand access to care in West Maui

Courtesy of Kaiser Permanente Hawaiʻi

Kaiser Permanente Hawaiʻi announced it will partner with Maui Health to open a new Lahaina Clinic to serve as a lasting home for care in West Maui and support the community’s continued recovery and future health care needs.

This milestone comes as the community approaches the third anniversary of the devastating wildfires of Aug. 8, 2023, which claimed 102 lives and damaged or destroyed hundreds of homes, schools, and businesses — including Kaiser Permanente’s Lahaina Clinic.

“For more than 65 years, Kaiser Permanente has been honored to care for the people of Hawaiʻi, and Lahaina holds an especially meaningful place in our history,” said Ed Chan, FACHE, President, Hawaiʻi Market Kaiser Foundation Health Plan & Hospitals. “Our Lahaina clinic was our first Neighbor Island location, opening nearly a decade after we established our first location on Oahu in 1958, and it will always hold a special place in our hearts.

We are deeply grateful to Mayor Bissen, the county of Maui, our local community partners, and everyone who helped make this milestone possible. This investment reflects our long-term commitment to establishing a permanent home in West Maui. Our care teams have stood alongside the West Maui community on the road to healing and recovery and securing a permanent site for our Lahainaclinic marks another important step forward.”

“It’s the hearts of our Kaiser Permanente care teams that have remained constant through every challenge,” said John Yang, MD, president and medical director, Hawaiʻi Permanente Medical Group. “Through every stage of recovery, our physicians, clinicians, and staff have remained committed to caring for the West Maui community.”

“This new location represents a meaningful opportunity to strengthen collaboration and expand access to care for all West Maui residents and visitors,” said Wade Ebersole, interim CEO of Maui Health. “Maui Health and Kaiser Permanente have a shared commitment to the communities we serve. By leveraging our respective strengths, expertise and resources, we can help expand access to care, enhance local health services and support a healthier, more resilient West Maui for years to come.”

For decades, Kaiser Permanente has delivered integrated care and coverage to the people of Maui, now serving more than 68,000 members across five clinics on the island. Alongside its West Maui clinic, Kaiser Permanente’s footprint includes multiple locations in Wailuku—Maui Lani Medical Office, Maui Lani ʻElua Clinic, and Wailuku Medical Office—as well as a clinic in Kihei.

Kaiser Foundation Hospitals also operates Maui Health on behalf of the state, which includes community hospitals Maui Memorial Medical Center, Kula Hospital, and Lanai Community Hospital. Together, Kaiser Permanente and Maui Health play an important role in meeting the health care needs of the entire Maui County community.

Maui County Mayor Richard T. Bissen Jr. welcomed the announcement as a meaningful step forward to recovery and an anchor to the community.

“This investment reflects a deep and lasting commitment to the people of Maui,” said Mayor Bissen. “As we continue to rebuild Lahaina, access to health care is essential for the strength and resilience of our community. We appreciate Kaiser Permanente’s partnership and dedication to serving West Maui for generations to come.”

In the immediate aftermath of the fires, Kaiser Permanente and Maui Health each rapidly mobilized care teams to West Maui to help ensure continued access to care for residents. Kaiser Permanente’s mobile health vehicles played a critical role in delivering essential health care services in the community for more than six months.

In March 2024, Kaiser Permanente further expanded access by establishing a 5,200-square-foot modular clinic on the grounds of the Hyatt Regency Maui Resort. Today, care continues through both the modular clinic and an ongoing mobile health presence, with more than 30,000 patient visits in 2025 alone, underscoring the continued need for accessible care in West Maui.

“Securing a permanent health care presence in Lahaina is a critical step in ensuring long-term access to care for West Maui,” said Chris Martin, MD, assistant area medical director for Kaiser Permanente on Maui. “We’re committed to designing a facility that reflects the needs of our patients and supports high-quality, coordinated care close to home. Families in West Maui have trusted Kaiser Permanente for their care, and this new facility will help build and expand on that legacy for years to come.”

The new clinic will be located at 910 Honoapiʻilani Highway, near the Pioneer Mill Smokestack. Planning and design for the new Lahaina facility on the 3.5-acre property will be informed by community needs, with a focus on delivering high-quality, accessible care for West Maui residents now and into the future.

This announcement builds on Kaiser Permanente’s recent purchase of the 6.28-acre Maui News campus in 2025, an investment that supports expanding its’ health services near Maui Memorial Medical Center and the Kaiser Permanente Wailuku Medical Office, further advancing access to care across Maui.