UPW and HGEA endorse Bobby Pahia for Maui County Council Upcountry seat

Maui County Council candidate Bobby Pahia. PC: Joshua Sooc

Maui County Council candidate and well-known taro farmer Bobby Pahia has secured a couple of key labor endorsements in his bid for the Upcountry residency seat being vacated by Council Vice Chair Yuki Lei Sugimura.

His campaign announced that he has been endorsed by the United Public Workers (UPW AFSCME Local 646 AFL-CIO) and the Hawaiʻi Government Employees Association (HGEA AFSCME Local 152 AFL-CIO). The nods reflect “confidence from public employees across Maui and the state,” the campaign said in an announcement.

In its endorsement letter, signed by UPW State Director Kalani Werner, the union emphasized how “Pahia’s record of strong leadership, vision and experience will help improve the lives of members and their families.”

“UPW’s endorsement underscores Bobby Pahia’s commitment to working families, strong public services and a government that respects the people who keep our communities running,” the campaign said.

HGEA has listed Pahia among its endorsed Maui County Council candidates.

“Mahalo to UPW and HGEA for their trust and support,” Pahia said. “I’m honored to stand with the hardworking public employees who make Maui County stronger every day, and I will continue to fight for our families, our kūpuna and our communities.”

According to his campaign, Pahia is focused on environmental stewardship, food security, support for working families and climate resilience. For more information, visit www.VoteUncleBobby.com

The following individuals have filed papers to run for the Upcountry Maui Council seat:

Derrick W. Cabiles of Pukalani

John “JB” B. Guard IV of Kula

Bobby H. Pahia of Pukalani

Jon Masaru Yokouchi of Kula

For nonpartisan County mayoral and Maui County Council elections, the Primary Election is Aug. 8, 2026, and the General Election is Nov. 3, 2026.