Maui Surf Forecast for July 03, 2026

Shores Tonight Friday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 1-3 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 1-3 South Facing 2-4 3-5 3-5 3-5 East Facing 3-5 3-5 3-5 3-5

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy until 12 AM, then mostly

cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the mid 70s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.6 feet 04:44 PM HST. Low 0.8 feet 11:34 PM HST. High 1.2 feet 03:34 AM HST.

FRIDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.0 feet 09:42 AM HST. High 2.5 feet 05:11 PM HST. Sunrise 5:49 AM HST. Sunset 7:11 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Forerunners of a small, long period south swell are filling in this evening and will peak tonight into Friday. This swell will help maintain near to just below summertime average surf along south facing shores into the weekend. A moderate, long period south- southwest swell will fill in Saturday afternoon and evening, boosting surf heights to near High Surf Advisory levels Sunday and Monday. This swell will slowly fade Tuesday through the middle of next week.

Surf along east facing shores will remain rough and choppy through the forecast period as moderate to locally strong trades hold. Surf along north facing shores will remain tiny into Friday with a minor uptick Friday afternoon into the holiday weekend as a small, medium period northwest swell arrives. Tiny to near flat conditions for north facing shores will return next week.

NORTH SHORE

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am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

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am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with ESE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

WEST SIDE

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am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

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Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.