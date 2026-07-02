Milestone celebrated: Front Street blessing signals return of commercial core to Lahaina

Front Street Rail and Sidewalk Blessing. PC: (7.1.26) County of Maui

About 150 residents and local leaders gathered Wednesday afternoon along Front Street to mark the blessing of an infrastructure project that signals an important step forward in Lahaina’s recovery and the ongoing effort to bring commercial activity back to the heart of Lahaina town.

“Today’s blessing builds on the significant progress already made in Lahaina’s recovery,” Mayor Richard Bissen said. “From clearing more than 1,500 properties and restoring essential infrastructure to engaging the community, developing recovery plans and creating a clear path for businesses to rebuild, each milestone has brought us closer to restoring Lahaina’s commercial heart.”

“Today’s project is more than the completion of a walkway and railing; it represents another meaningful step in creating the conditions for businesses to reopen, local jobs to return and private investment to move forward,” said Bissen.

Front Street Rail and Sidewalk Blessing. PC: (7.1.26) County of Maui

Overall, five commercial permits have been issued for Lahaina town (one is under construction), two commercial properties are in process and more than 12 commercial properties are in pre-application consultation.

Permitting and approvals in the Lahaina Historic districts have been one of the most heavily regulated processes in the state, involving national, state and local rules. Besides being one of the most storied places in Hawaiʻi and the islands’ first capital, it was the only historic district in the state with buildings constructed out over the water.

The Front Street Railing and Walkway Project blessing event at the 700 block of Front Street signaled a return to Lahaina’s commercial core.

Front Street Rail and Sidewalk Blessing. PC: (7.1.26) County of Maui

With construction mostly on the makai side of Front Street from Lahainaluna Road to Dickenson Street, the project included repairing about 1,450 feet of sidewalk and replacing approximately 700 feet of railing, as well as light poles, benches and planters.

Wednesday’s ceremony involved multiple County of Maui sections and departments. The blessing was led by Department of ʻŌiwi Resources and facilitated by the Office of the Mayor and the Office of Recovery; the project was completed by Department of Public Works (DPW).

Front Street Rail and Sidewalk Blessing. PC: (7.1.26) County of Maui

Last year, County DPW completed multiple projects that had originated from a plan to improve Front Street that began in 2015 with public input and consultation. DPW has since repaired the seawall and beach access in the 900 block of Front Street (Baker Street to Pāpalaua Street) and completed fixes to 750 feet of sidewalk from Baker to Pāpalaua.

The Front Street Railing and Walkway Project included the installation of approximately 700 feet of sidewalk and stainless-steel railing with ipe wood topper; 12 light poles; 15 benches; five bike racks; and eight landscaping planters with 13 milo trees and ʻākai ground cover.

Front Street Rail and Sidewalk Blessing. PC: (7.1.26) County of Maui