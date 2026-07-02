Ned Davis installed as MEO Board President

Following a fruit theme for the installation of MEO Board officers, President Ned Davis accepts an apple as “the apple of the board’s eye” from retired Judge Rhonda Loo after taking the oath office.

A veteran of the Maui Economic Opportunity Board of Directors, Ned Davis, was installed Thursday, June 25, for his second go-round as President.

Recognized as MEO Volunteer of the Year in 2020, Davis joined the board in 2014 and has taken a strong interest in supporting Head Start preschoolers and their families. He has represented the Board for many years on the Head Start Policy Council, made up of the children’s parents and guardians, and joined families and children in celebrations and other events.

The new MEO Board officers pose for a photo following their installation. Shown (from left): Debbie Cabebe, CEO; Bard Peterson, Vice President; Ned Davis, President; retired Judge Rhonda Loo, presiding officer; Caitlin Musson, Secretary; Cliff Alakai, Treasurer; Maggie Batangan, Executive Director.

Davis served his first stint as president from 2017-20; his current term runs for 2 years. He represents state Sen. Lynn DeCoite on the tripartite Board, which consists of government, business and client/community members.

Davis’ regular job is as Senior Data Scientist with the Research Corporation of the University of Hawaiʻi. The longtime Maui resident has a Ph.D. in Mechanical Engineering from Johns Hopkins University and is active in supporting local nonprofits.

Davis, his executive team and board members took their oaths of office from retired 2nd Circuit Judge Rhonda Loo in a ceremony attended by about 30 people, including Mayor Richard Bissen, state Sen. Troy Hashimoto and state Rep. Justin Woodson, a former Head Start parent who was the keynote speaker.

State Rep. Justin Woodson offered the keynote address.

The rest of the MEO leadership team follows:

Caitlin Musson , Vice President, Maui Bar Association, Merchant Horovitz attorney.

, Vice President, Maui Bar Association, Merchant Horovitz attorney. Bard Peterson , Secretary, representing Rep. Woodson, First Hawaiian Bank Senior Vice President.

, Secretary, representing Rep. Woodson, First Hawaiian Bank Senior Vice President. Cliff Alakai, Treasurer, Sen. Hashimoto, Maui Medical Group Administrator.

The Board of Directors sets policy, manages budgets and oversees executive leadership for the 61-year-old Community Action Agency, which is one of the largest nonprofits in Maui County.

MEO runs more than 30 programs, utilizes 230 staff on three islands, as well as East Maui, and operated on a budget of $37 million in the 2024-25 fiscal year while touching the lives of 54,780 residents.

The MEO Board Installation, which included about 30 people, ended with “Hawai`i Aloha.”