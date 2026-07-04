Chamber of Commerce Hawaiʻi honors Big Island Sen. Lorraine Inouye; recognizes Sen. Troy Hashimoto of Maui as ‘Chamber Champion’

State Senator Lorraine Inouye received the Lifetime Achievement Award last month from the Chamber of Commerce Hawaiʻi’s Impact Gala: Advocacy Awards and Highlights. Courtesy photo

State Senator Lorraine Inouye, whose district includes Hilo, Paukaʻa, Papaikou and Pepeʻekeo, was honored June 26 with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Chamber of Commerce Hawaiʻi’s Impact Gala: Advocacy Awards and Highlights.

Central Maui Sen. Troy Hashimoto received a Chamber Champion of the Year Award.

Inouye was recognizing her decades of dedicated public service and lasting contributions to Hawaiʻi’s communities, economy and quality of life.

The annual event brought together business, community and legislative leaders to reflect on the outcomes of the 2026 legislative session and recognize policymakers whose leadership has made a meaningful impact on Hawaiʻi’s business climate and economic future.



Inouye’s Lifetime Achievement Award recognizes “a distinguished career marked by steadfast leadership and a commitment to serving the people of Hawaiʻi,” the chamber’s announcement says. “Throughout her tenure in public office, she has championed initiatives supporting economic development, infrastructure improvements, healthcare, agriculture, public safety and the well-being of communities across the state.”



“I am truly honored to receive this recognition from the Chamber of Commerce Hawaiʻi,” Inouye said. “Public service has always been about listening, working together and finding thoughtful solutions that improve the lives of the people we serve. I share this recognition with the many colleagues, community partners, and constituents who have supported me throughout my journey, and I remain committed to continuing this work for Hawaiʻi.”

Hawaiʻi County Mayor Kimo Alameda proclaimed June 26, 2026, as “Senator Lorraine Inouye Day” throughout Hawaiʻi County. The proclamation recognizes Senator Inouye’s decades of dedicated public service, visionary leadership, and lasting impact on the people of Hawaiʻi Island.

The gala began with a Leadership Forum featuring remarks from Senate President Ron Kouchi and other state and county leaders, who reflected on key accomplishments of the 2026 legislative session and discussed priorities for Hawaiʻi’s future. The program concluded with the presentation of advocacy awards recognizing legislators whose leadership has helped strengthen the state’s economic environment.

Other awards went to House Majority Leader Sean Quinlan, who received the Small Business Advocate of the Year Award; House Vice Speaker Linda Ichiyama, honored as Woman Leader of the Year; Representative Darius Kila, named Blueprint Champion of the Year; and Representative Adrian Tam, who also received a chamber Champion of the Year Award.