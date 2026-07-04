Man charged in case involving illegal explosive devices in Waipahu sentenced

Jeremy Calizo. PC: courtesy the Department of Law Enforcement.

The Circuit Court of the First Circuit sentenced Jeremy Calizo on Wednesday after he pleaded no contest to six felony counts relating to Explosive Devices.

The Department of the Attorney General argued against a deferral and requested a sentence of 30 days in jail, 240 hours of community service and four years of probation. The Court granted Calizo a deferred acceptance of his no contest plea for a period of four years and ordered him to complete 240 hours of community service as a special term and condition of his deferral. If Calizo successfully complies with the terms and conditions imposed by the court, the felony charges may ultimately be dismissed.

On March 27, 2026, Calizo entered no contest pleas to six counts of Explosive Devices, in violation of Hawaiʻi Revised Statutes § 134-28. The charges stemmed from a Department of Law Enforcement investigation conducted on Dec. 23, 2024, in Waipahu. Investigators observed Calizo launch an aerial device from a tube positioned in the roadway. Investigators recovered one device in his possession and five additional devices from his vehicle.

According to the Department of Law Enforcement initial investigative report, subsequent forensic testing determined that the device contained explosive material. During a controlled function test conducted by the Honolulu Police Department Bomb Squad, one of the recovered devices violently exploded.

On Dec. 23, 2024, DLE investigators conducted an undercover operation in the Waipahu area to address the prolific use of illegal fireworks. That evening a DLE detective observed Calizo, standing in the middle of Hina Street, bent over a cylindrical tube. The detective recognized the cylindrical tube as a tool commonly used to launch aerial devices. A device was soon launched from the tube above the surrounding house’s roofline. The aerial device exploded creating an audible sound and visual display. Calizo retrieved the cylindrical tube and began to walk toward the intersection of Hina and Halelehua Streets. Detectives approached Calizo, identified themselves and arrested him.

“Our laws and penalties are much stronger now and although we made strides in reducing the use of illegal fireworks on New Year’s Eve, the Illegal Fireworks Task Force will continue to investigate fireworks in our community all year round,” said DLE Deputy Director for Law Enforcement, Jared Redulla. “The support we get from the community is also key to keeping illegal fireworks out of the hands of our residents.”

“These were not legal consumer fireworks, they were illegal explosive devices,” said Attorney General Anne Lopez. “Illegal explosive devices are unpredictable and can cause catastrophic injuries or death. We will continue working with our law enforcement partners to investigate these cases and hold offenders accountable.

The case, State v. Jeremy K Calizo, 1CPC-25-0000762, was prosecuted by the Criminal Justice Division. Intentional possession, construction, ignition, discharge or causing the explosion of any illegal explosive device, in violation of Hawaiʻi Revised Statutes § 134-28, is a class C felony punishable by up to five years imprisonment for each count.