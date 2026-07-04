Maui Surf Forecast for July 05, 2026

Shores Tonight Sunday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 1-3 1-3 0-2 0-2 West Facing 1-3 1-3 2-4 2-4 South Facing 5-7 5-7 6-8 6-8 East Facing 3-5 3-5 4-6 4-6

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.3 feet 05:35 PM HST. Low 0.6 feet 12:38 AM HST. High 1.2 feet 05:27 AM HST.

SUNDAY Weather Partly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.5 feet 10:50 AM HST. High 2.2 feet 05:58 PM HST. Sunrise 5:50 AM HST. Sunset 7:11 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A small, long period south swell will fade tonight as an overlapping moderate, long period south-southwest swell fills in, boosting south shore surf heights to near High Surf Advisory levels Sunday and Monday. This swell will remain the primary south swell during the rest of next week as it gradually fades beginning on Tuesday.

Surf along east facing shores will remain rough and choppy through the forecast period as moderate to locally strong trades hold. A slight bump in surf along north facing shores will dwindle tonight into Sunday as a small, west-northwest swell fades. Surf along north facing shores then remains flat to tiny into next week.

NORTH SHORE

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am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

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am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with ESE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

WEST SIDE

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am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

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Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.