Maui Surf Forecast for July 05, 2026
|Shores
|Tonight
|Sunday
|Surf
|Surf
|PM
|AM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|0-2
|0-2
|West Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|2-4
|2-4
|South Facing
|5-7
|5-7
|6-8
|6-8
|East Facing
|3-5
|3-5
|4-6
|4-6
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the lower 70s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Weather
|Partly sunny. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|East winds 15 to 20 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|5:50 AM HST.
|Sunset
|7:11 PM HST.
Swell Summary
A small, long period south swell will fade tonight as an overlapping moderate, long period south-southwest swell fills in, boosting south shore surf heights to near High Surf Advisory levels Sunday and Monday. This swell will remain the primary south swell during the rest of next week as it gradually fades beginning on Tuesday.
Surf along east facing shores will remain rough and choppy through the forecast period as moderate to locally strong trades hold. A slight bump in surf along north facing shores will dwindle tonight into Sunday as a small, west-northwest swell fades. Surf along north facing shores then remains flat to tiny into next week.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with ESE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com