Maui Weather Forecast for July 04, 2026





Photo Credit: Brittney Cruz

West Side

Today: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 79 to 85. Northeast winds 10 to 25 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 69 to 77. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs 79 to 85. Northeast winds 10 to 30 mph.

South Side

Today: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 87. Northeast winds 10 to 25 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 68 to 77. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 88. Northeast winds 10 to 25 mph.

North Shore

Today: Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Scattered showers in the morning, then isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs around 82 near the shore to around 64 near 5000 feet. East winds up to 20 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Tonight: Breezy. Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows around 73 near the shore to around 54 near 5000 feet. Southeast winds up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Scattered showers in the morning, then isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs around 82 near the shore to around 64 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Central Maui

Today: Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 80 to 88. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Tonight: Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 68 to 75. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

Sunday: Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 80 to 88. Northeast winds 10 to 25 mph.

Upcountry

Today: Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs around 61 at the visitor center to around 69 at the summit. East winds up to 15 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows around 49 at the visitor center to around 47 at the summit. East winds up to 15 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs around 61 at the visitor center to around 69 at the summit. East winds up to 15 mph.

East Maui

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Today: Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Scattered showers in the morning, then isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs around 82 near the shore to around 64 near 5000 feet. East winds up to 20 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Tonight: Breezy. Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows around 73 near the shore to around 54 near 5000 feet. Southeast winds up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Scattered showers in the morning, then isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs around 82 near the shore to around 64 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Lanai City

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Today: Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 72 to 81. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

Tonight: Breezy. Mostly cloudy with isolated showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows 66 to 71. Northeast winds 10 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Sunday: Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs 72 to 82. Northeast winds 10 to 30 mph.

Kaunakakai

Today: Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Breezy. Highs 69 to 87. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 61 to 75. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Breezy. Highs 69 to 87. Northeast winds 10 to 25 mph.

Detailed Forecast

Synopsis

High pressure north of the islands will help maintain moderate to breezy trades through the week. Stable conditions will focus limited showers over windward and mauka areas through at least the middle of the week.

Discussion

High pressure just north of the Hawaiian Islands will remain the dominant feature, maintaining stable moderate to breezy trades over the next several days. Bands of moisture continue to ride within these trades, bringing increased shower activity to windward and mauka areas, namely across Kauai and the Big Island through the early portions of this weekend. The remainder of the islands will see little rainfall as a brief period of drier conditions can be expected through much of today.

Trades gradually strengthen by the turn of the week as the aforementioned high just to the north of the islands builds and meanders a bit to the southeast. Conditions are expected to remain stable, focusing typical shower activity to windward and mauka areas through the early portion of the next week.

By the end of next week, excess residual moisture associated with Post-Tropical Cyclone Douglas may extend to the island chain by way of breezy trade wind flow. This may bring increased shower activity over initially windward and mauka locations and may spread further into leeward portions of the state toward the end of the forecast period.

Aviation

Moderate to locally breezy trades will continue through the holiday weekend. Low clouds and showers will bring MVFR conditions to windward and mauka areas at times, with VFR conditions prevailing in leeward locales.

AIRMET Sierra remains in effect for mountain obscuration across windward sections of most islands. Conditions will likely improve later this morning.

AIRMET Tango remains in effect for moderate low level turbulence over and downwind of terrain of all islands. This AIRMET will likely continue through the weekend.

Marine

A high pressure ridge north of the Hawaiian Islands will keep trade winds blowing across the region through the week. A Small Craft Advisory (SCA) for the typical windy waters and channels around Maui and the Big Island continues through Monday. Minor fluctuations in wind speeds may allow for brief periods of additional zones to fall into the SCA coverage area over the next several days.

As the current small long period south swell fades, yet another overlapping moderate long period south-southwest swell will fill in today, boosting south shore surf heights to near High Surf Advisory levels Sunday and Monday. This swell will slowly fade from Tuesday through the middle of next week.

Surf along east facing shores will remain rough and choppy through the forecast period as moderate to locally strong trades hold. Surf along north facing shores will remain tiny into next week.

Fire weather

Moderate to locally near critical fire weather conditions are expected to develop during the weekend and will persist through early next week. High pressure north of the state will produce locally breezy trade winds, with the strongest winds expected to develop Sunday or Monday. A slightly drier air mass will move in today, causing relative humidity to fall to around 45 percent each afternoon. Fuel conditions, as measured by the Keetch Byran Drought Index, will remain below the critical threshold.

HFO Watches/Warnings/Advisories

Small Craft Advisory until 6 PM HST Monday for Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island Leeward Waters, Big Island Southeast Waters.

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