Maui News

Police seek help locating missing Kīpahulu man, last seen July 1, 2026

July 4, 2026, 7:28 AM HST
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Zakiah Lind

The Maui Police Department requests the public’s help with any information on the whereabouts of Zakiah Lind, 22, of Kīpahulu.

Lind was reported missing by a concerned family member on Friday, July 3, 2026, after he had not been in contact with his family since Wednesday, July 1, 2026.  

He was last seen at his Kīpahulu residence at approximately 12 p.m. on Wednesday, July 1, 2026, when he left for a walk, which is not unusual. He does not have a vehicle or a cell phone.

Lind is 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs approximately 160 pounds.  He has brown hair and brown eyes.  He was last seen wearing a white-collared shirt, black basketball shorts, and no footwear.  

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Lind, is asked to contact the Maui Police Department’s non-emergency number at 808-244-6400; if it is an emergency, dial 911 and refer to MPD report number 26-017263.

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