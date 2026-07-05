Ke Alahele Education Fund Dinner, Aug. 29, 2026

Baldwin High School seniors Aileen Kim and Jeremiah Jacinto celebrate winning the 2025 Daniel K. Inouye Innovation Award at MEDB’s Ke Alahele Education Fund event. The duo received $5,000 for their AI chatbot project “Kūlia Scholarships Connect,” designed to simplify scholarship searches for Hawai’i students. PC: Maui Economic Development Board

The Maui Economic Development Board hosts its Ke Alahele Education Fund Benefit Dinner & Auction on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026, at the Wailea Beach Resort – Marriott, Maui. Celebrating the theme, Pathways to Our Future, the evening will support MEDB’s mission to expand STEM education opportunities and inspire the next generation of innovators throughout Maui Nui.

The evening begins with a reception and silent auction at 4:30 p.m., followed by dinner at 6 p.m. Highlights of the event include:

The Apples for Education Auction , featuring one-of-a-kind items and experiences

, featuring one-of-a-kind items and experiences The signature interactive team game , spurring fun competition among tables

, spurring fun competition among tables Inspiring stories from local students motivated by STEM

Proceeds from the event will benefit MEDB’s STEM programs, which provide educational opportunities for students from kindergarten to careers – equipping them with the skills to lead Maui toward a resilient and sustainable future.

The Wailea Beach Resort is offering special room rates for attendees. Click here to book a room.

For more information on the event or sponsorship opportunities, visit www.medbpathways.org, call 808-875-2300, or email pathways@medb.org.