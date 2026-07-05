Ke Alahele Education Fund Dinner, Aug. 29, 2026
The Maui Economic Development Board hosts its Ke Alahele Education Fund Benefit Dinner & Auction on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026, at the Wailea Beach Resort – Marriott, Maui. Celebrating the theme, Pathways to Our Future, the evening will support MEDB’s mission to expand STEM education opportunities and inspire the next generation of innovators throughout Maui Nui.
The evening begins with a reception and silent auction at 4:30 p.m., followed by dinner at 6 p.m. Highlights of the event include:
- The Apples for Education Auction, featuring one-of-a-kind items and experiences
- The signature interactive team game, spurring fun competition among tables
- Inspiring stories from local students motivated by STEM
Proceeds from the event will benefit MEDB’s STEM programs, which provide educational opportunities for students from kindergarten to careers – equipping them with the skills to lead Maui toward a resilient and sustainable future.
The Wailea Beach Resort is offering special room rates for attendees. Click here to book a room.
For more information on the event or sponsorship opportunities, visit www.medbpathways.org, call 808-875-2300, or email pathways@medb.org.