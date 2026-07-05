Maui Resort Rentals named one of Hawai‘i’s Best Places to Work in 2026

Maui Resort Rentals

Maui Resort Rentals has been recognized as one of Hawaiʻi Business Magazine’s “Best Places to Work 2026,” honoring the company’s commitment to employee satisfaction, workplace culture and professional growth.

The annual award recognizes organizations across the state that excel in fostering positive work environments, supporting employee development, and upholding strong values. Maui Resort Rentals was selected based on employee feedback.

Founded on Maui in 2010, Maui Resort Rentals has grown from managing a single property to overseeing more than 300 premium vacation rentals on the island. As the company continues to grow, it remains grounded in teamwork, mutual respect, and a shared pride in excellence. The company invests in its team through competitive wages, robust benefits, a commitment to work-life balance, and employee appreciation initiatives—creating an environment where individuals feel supported and empowered.

“Culture starts with basic human decency,” said Sharilyn Wilkerson, a seven-year employee of Maui Resort Rentals. “Our founder, Chris Geng, leads with kindness and integrity, setting a standard of decency I’ve never seen over decades in hospitality.”

At the company’s core is a spirit of generosity and humanity that shapes how team members interact with one another, their guests, and the broader community, guided by humility, service and integrity.

“Our employees are the best part of this business,” said Keith Hertz, managing director of Dream Resorts, of which Maui Resort Rentals is the flagship brand. “When our team feels supported and engaged, it naturally translates into the exceptional experiences we deliver for our guests and partners.”

This recognition as one of Hawai’i’s “Best Places to Work” comes during a milestone year, as the company celebrates its 10th year incorporated as Maui Resort Rentals. As Maui Resort Rentals looks to the future, it remains committed to fostering a workplace where people feel a sense of belonging.

Since its inception, Maui Resort Rentals has grown from managing a single property to overseeing more than 300 premium vacation residences across the island.

Maui Resort Rentals is the flagship brand of Dream Resorts, a premier vacation rental management company based in Maui and Newport Beach, Calif. Dream Resorts was created in 2025 when locally owned Maui Resort Rentals acquired Beachview Rentals, bringing together both brands under a single hospitality-driven platform.

For more information, visit: https://www.mauiresortrentals.com