Maui Surf Forecast for July 06, 2026

Shores Tonight Monday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 West Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 South Facing 6-8 6-8 6-8 6-8 East Facing 4-6 4-6 4-6 4-6

TONIGHT Weather Sunny until 6 PM, then partly cloudy.

Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.2 feet 05:58 PM HST. Low 0.5 feet 01:13 AM HST.

MONDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.2 feet 06:56 AM HST. Low 0.9 feet 11:35 AM HST. Sunrise 5:50 AM HST. Sunset 7:11 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A moderate, long period, SSW swell is filling in today and boosting surf along S shores to just shy of the Advisory threshold. Energy associated with this swell is spread across the spectrum and not necessarily focused in the long period bins. This increases confidence that an Advisory will not be needed.

Surf along E facing shores will remain choppy through the week as fresh to locally strong trades hold. Surf along N shores remains flat to tiny.

NORTH SHORE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with ESE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

WEST SIDE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.