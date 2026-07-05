Theatre Theatre Maui presents Disney’s The Little Mermaid Jr., July 16-19

Emilia Cota as Ariel. courtesy of RayChin.com for use by Theatre Theatre Maui.

Theatre Theatre Maui (TTM) is presenting Disney’s “The Little Mermaid Jr.” as its 34th summer youth musical on July 16 through July 19 in Lahaina at the Lahainaluna High School “Hale Pāʻina” Cafeteria. This program is sponsored in part by the Wave of Harmony Foundation in partnership with the Gilbert & Aileen Kam Chuck Charitable Trust.

Showtimes are Thursday, Friday/Sat 7 p.m., and Sat/Sun 2 p.m. Seating is General Admission and ticket prices are as follows:

$15 13 yrs-adult

$9 kids 6 -12yrs

$5 kids 3-5yrs

2 and under free

Tickets can be purchased from www.waveofharmony.org or www.ttmwestmaui.org or one hour before the show at the box office.

Left to Right: Ayden Elaydo as Sebastian, Indigo Myrdal as Flounder, Emilia Cota as Ariel, Charlie King as Scuttle. PC: courtesy of RayChin.com for use by Theatre Theatre Maui.

The Theatre Theatre Maui cast contains 41 students led by Director Francis Tau’a and Assistant Director Victoria Navarro with Music Direction by Aida Rose and Vania Jerome and Choreography by Felicia Chernicki-Wulf. Rounding out the team are Production and Publicity Manager Chloe Chin, Backstage Manager Sebastian Navarro, Set/Props Designer Annabehl Sinclair-Delaney, and Costume Designers Kathleen Schulz and MaryBeth Chin, along with a core group of volunteers.

The 60-minute musical, designed for middle-school aged performers, is based on the 2008 Broadway production and the 1989 animated feature film. This classic Disney title contains all of the songs from the Academy Award® winning animated feature film as well as three new songs from the Broadway show. The Little Mermaid Jr. takes place in a magical kingdom beneath the sea, where a beautiful young mermaid named Ariel longs to leave her ocean home to live in the world above. But first, she’ll have to defy her father, the king of the sea, escape the clutches of an evil sea witch and convince a prince that she’s the girl with the perfect voice.

TTM board President Annabehl Sinclair-Delaney explains the process “Each year we create a theater from thin air. There is no permanent space in Lahaina for us, so we use whatever space is available and with the help of countless volunteers and community members we make a performance space. At the end of the run we tear it all down and start over. It’s a real testament to the commitment of our board, sponsors and partners to provide this experience for the kids of the west side, besides showcasing the incredible resiliency and talent of our community.”

Founder and President of the Wave of Harmony Foundation Barry Kawakami added “by attending and enjoying this fantastic show, you’re also supporting our mission to empower youth through performing arts education. We invite you to consider making a donation to “Plus One Ticket” ensuring more families can share in the joy of the performing arts.”

Lahainaluna High School “Hale Pāʻina” Cafeteria is located at 980 Lahainaluna Road, Lahaina. Come early and treat yourself at the Food Concession which will be open pre-show and during intermission. Have fun in the “Under-the-Sea” photo-booth and purchase candy lei and general merchandise to support TTM’s fundraising efforts for the 2027 Maui Charity Walk, with all proceeds to ultimately benefit TTM’s programs.

Theatre Theatre Maui is a non-profit organization, formed in 1991 to serve its West Maui community and is headquartered in Lahaina. For more information, to donate and support efforts to keep providing hands-on theatre experiences in West Maui follow TTM on Instagram and Facebook @theatretheatremaui, go to www.TTMWestMaui.org; or connect to TTM at admin@TTMWestMaui.org.