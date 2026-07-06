Maui News

Director of Personnel Services set to retire after 30 years with County of Maui

July 6, 2026, 11:00 AM HST
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Cynthia Razo-Porter. PC: County of Maui

After reaching a milestone of three decades with the County of Maui, County Director of Personnel Services Cynthia Razo-Porter has announced she is retiring, effective July 31, 2026.

Razo-Porter was appointed by Civil Service Commission to be the director of the Department of Personnel Services in 2023. Before that, Razo-Porter served as the Deputy Director of Department of Personnel Services.

Razo-Porter’s 30 years with the County includes 23 years in Department of Personnel Services and seven years in the Department of Water Supply.  

In accordance with Maui County Charter Section 8-9.2 and 8-9.4, the Civil Service Commission will be spearheading the search and hiring process for a new director. Applications are being accepted via https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/maui/jobs/5398542/director-of-personnel-services.

For general information about the Department of Personnel Services, visit https://www.mauicounty.gov/2963/Personnel-Services.

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