Hawaiʻi State Archives donates two significant collections to America250

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in Hawaiʻi. PC: Matt Herron photography archive M2866, Dept. of Special Collections and University Archives, Stanford University Libraries, Stanford, California.

The Hawaiʻi State Archives, a division of the Department of Accounting and General Services (DAGS), makes two contributions to America250, the nationwide initiative commemorating the 250th anniversary of the United States in 2026.

The Archives gave a copy of the Turner Letters, a rare collection of World War II correspondence. The letters were written to Lt. Colonel Farrant L. Turner, the first commanding officer of the 100th Infantry Battalion, from officers and enlisted men of the battalion he formed and led, comprising almost entirely Hawaiʻi-born men of Japanese ancestry. There are 111 Turner Letters written between 1944 and 1945. (Read the digitized letters at https://digitalarchives.hawaii.gov/browse/parent/ark:70111/52Br.)

The second contribution is its latest acquisition, a collection of 28 civil rights photographs memorializing Hawaiʻi’s role in the famous 1965 Selma to Montgomery March led by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The photo exhibit will be up for public viewing during office hours through July 7 at the Lt. Governor’s Office.

“Both of these documents are a powerful reminder that history is not only recorded in official documents and military records, but also in the personal stories of ordinary citizens,” said Gov. Josh Green.

“By sharing these collections with America250, we are helping ensure these voices become part of the broader national narrative as the country reflects on 250 years of American history,” adds Acting Lieutenant Governor Keith Regan, also serving as the DAGS Director and State Comptroller.

“The personal experiences that are documented help bring history to life,” says State Archivist Adam Jansen, who has a doctorate in archival studies. “We are honored to share these collections with audiences across the nation during the America250 commemoration.”

The donation supports America250’s mission to inspire remembrance, service and civic engagement, by highlighting stories that connect Americans across generations. The Turner Letters illustrate themes of duty, resilience and community that continue to resonate today. Dr. Martin Luther King Junior’s photos recall his fight for freedom, dignity and equal opportunities for all people.

Selected letters or photographs from the collections may be featured in America250 educational programs, exhibitions and digital initiatives, providing students, researchers and the public with access to authentic historical perspectives.

The exhibition of these images will be an official Hawaiʻi America250 event. The Hawaiʻi State Archives is now listed as a Hawaiʻi America250 Commemoration Partner. America250 is a national bipartisan event charged by Congress to lead the commemoration of the 250th anniversary of the signing of Declaration of Independence. More at https://america250.org/americas-250th/ and https://hawaiiamerica250.org/home.