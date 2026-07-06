Maui Arts & Entertainment

Mālama Wao Akua, registration opens Aug. 18, 2026

July 6, 2026, 9:00 AM HST
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Mālama Wao Akua (Caring for the Realm of the Gods) returns this fall, inviting Maui artists to celebrate the native plants, animals, and watersheds of Maui Nui through art.

Presented by Hui Noʻeau Visual Arts Center in collaboration with East Maui Watershed Partnership, this annual juried exhibition showcases artwork inspired by the unique beauty and ecological importance of our islands.

Works in all media are welcome, and artists of all ages are encouraged to participate.

Registration opens Aug. 19. We hope you’ll join us in celebrating and helping to protect the extraordinary native species of Maui Nui through the power of art.

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