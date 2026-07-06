Maui lane closures for the week ending July 10, 2026

Maui traffic. File photo by Wendy Osher

The state Department of Transportation will be conducting road work this week that will result in lane closures at various locations. Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting. A map of lane closures can be found here, https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork/

—Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) —

Wailuku: Roving single lane closure on Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) in the northbound direction, between mile marker 0.0 and 1, in the vicinity of North High Street and Kuikahi Drive from Monday, July 6 to Tuesday, July 7 from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for tree crown raising.

Wailuku to Waikapū: Roving shoulder closure on Honoapiʻilani HIghway (Route 30) in either northbound direction, between mile marker 0.0 and 3, in the vicinity of Main Street from Monday, July 6 to Friday, July 10 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. for street sweeping.

Māʻalaea: Single lane closure on Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) in the northbound direction, between mile marker 6.3 and 6.7 in the vicinity of Kapoli Street and Māʻalaea Road, from Thursday, July 9 to Friday, July 10, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for installation of a new utility pole and the removal of a transformer bank.

Mōpua (Olowalu): Shoulder closure on Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) in either direction, between mile marker 13 and 15 in the vicinity of Ehehene Street and Kuahulu Place, from Monday, July 6 to Friday, July 10, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. for installation of rumble strips.

Mōpua: Lane shift and shoulder closure on Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) in the northbound direction, between mile marker 13.73 and 14.4 in the vicinity of Luwai Street, from Monday, July 6 to Friday, July 10, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for emergency work, pavement striping, and removal of water barriers.

Lahaina: Roving lane closure on Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) in the southbound direction between mile marker 19.5 and 20.3 in the vicinity of Puakukui Place and Shaw Street, from Monday, July 6 to Friday, July 10, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for guardrail replacement.

Lahaina (24/7 closure): Left lane closure on Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) in the northbound direction between mile marker 20.5 and 20.8 in the vicinity of Prison Street and Dickenson Street, 24-hours a day, 7 days a week, for drain line replacement work. One lane in the northbound direction will be open for through traffic. See: https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/drain-line-replacement-work-to-begin-on-honoapiilani-highway/

Lahaina (24/7 closure): Left lane closure on Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) in the southbound direction between mile marker 20.5 and 20.8 in the vicinity of Prison Street and Dickenson Street,

from Monday, July 6 to Friday, July 10, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. for replacement of two catch basins.

Lahaina: Single lane closure on Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) in either direction at mile marker 20.9 to 21.9, in the vicinity of Lahainaluna Road, from Monday, July 6 to Friday, July 10, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for guardrail replacement.

Punalau: Single lane closure on Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) in the northbound direction between mile markers 34 and 35, from Monday, July 6 to Friday, July 10 from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for installation of new telephone poles.

Honokōhau: Single lane closure on Honoapiʻilani Highway to Kahekili Highway(Route 30) in the northbound direction between mile markers 35.2 and 36.2, from Monday, July 6 to Friday, July 10 from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for rockfall clearing, drilling, shotcrete installation, and mesh installation.

— Piʻilani Highway (Route 31) —

Kīhei to Wailea: Roving single lane closure on Piʻilani Highway (Route 31) in the northbound direction, between mile marker 0.0 and 7.1in the vicinity of North Kīhei Road and Wailea Gateway Place, from Monday, July 6 to Friday, July 10, from 6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. for guardrail landscaping

Kīhei (24/7 closure): Shoulder closure on Piʻilani Highway (Route 31), in the northbound direction, near mile marker 2, in the vicinity of East Waipuilani Road, 24-hours a day, 7 days a week, until further notice for construction of a new intersection for Maui Research & Technology Park residential subdivision. See: https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/shoulder-along-piilani-highway-to-be-closed-for-new-intersection-work/

— Hāna Highway (Route 36/360) —

Honomanū: Roving shoulder closure on Hāna Highway (Route 36), in either direction, between mile marker 13 and 16 from Tuesday, July 7, Wednesday, July 8, and Thursday, July 9 from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for tree crown raising.

Haʻikū: Roving shoulder closure on Hāna Highway (Route 360), in either direction, between mile marker 1 and 3 from Thursday, July 9 to Friday, July 10 from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for tree crown raising.

— Kula Highway (Route 37) —

Kula (24/7 closure) : Shoulder closure on Kula Highway (Route 37), in the northbound direction, between mile markers 9.9 and 10, at the intersection with Ōmaʻopio Road, 24-hours a day, 7 days a week, until further notice for intersection improvements. See: https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/improvements-to-close-shoulder-and-one-lane-on-kula-highway/

Kula: Single lane closure on Kula Highway (Route 37), in the northbound direction, between mile markers 9.9 and 10, at the intersection with Omaopio Road, from Monday, July 6 to Friday, July 10, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. for intersection improvements. Traffic will be alternated in the open lane.

Maui Veterans Highway (formerly Mokulele Highway) (Route 311) —

Waiehu: Roving single lane closure on Maui Veterans Highway (formerly Mokulele Highway) (Route 311), in the either direction, between mile markers 5.7 and 6.4 in the vicinity of North Kīhei Road, from Monday, July 6 to Friday, July 10, from 6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. for guardrail lanscaping.

Waiehu Beach Road (Route 3400) —

Waiehu: Roving single lane closure on Waiehu Beach Road (Route 3400), in the northbound direction, between mile markers 2.2 and 2.6 in the vicinity of Maui Church of Christ and Kahekili Highway (Route 340), from Saturday, July 4, from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for HECO line extension. Traffic will be alternated in the open lane.