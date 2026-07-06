Maui Surf Forecast for July 07, 2026

Shores Tonight Tuesday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 West Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 South Facing 6-8 6-8 6-8 5-7 East Facing 4-6 4-6 4-6 4-6

TONIGHT Weather Mostly sunny until 6 PM, then mostly

cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.0 feet 06:21 PM HST. Low 0.4 feet 01:54 AM HST.

TUESDAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.4 feet 08:55 AM HST. Low 1.2 feet 12:50 PM HST. Sunrise 5:50 AM HST. Sunset 7:11 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A moderate, long period, south southwest (180-190 degrees) swell will continue to generate surf along south facing shores just below advisory levels. This swell energy will slowly lower Tuesday through the remainder of the week. Expect small surf for south facing shores leading into this weekend with mainly background energy. Another moderate, long period south southwest swell (210-220 degrees) may fill in Sunday but due to the direction of the source could be more inconsistent than this current swell.

Surf along east facing shores will remain rough and choppy through the week as fresh to strong trades hold. Expect flat to tiny surf along north facing shores through the forecast period.

NORTH SHORE

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am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

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am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with ESE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

WEST SIDE

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am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

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Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.