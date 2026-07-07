Catholic Charities Hawaiʻi names Cassandra Rayne Gross as Vice President of Finance

Cassandra Rayne Gross

Catholic Charities Hawai‘i has named Cassandra Rayne Gross as its Vice President – Finance, where she will be responsible for overseeing all aspects of finance and fiscal administration across its statewide operations.

“Cassandra brings not only exceptional financial acumen, but also a collaborative, people-centered approach to leadership,” said Tina Andrade, CEO and President of Catholic Charities Hawai‘i. “Her experience and values closely align with our mission, and we are excited to have her join our team.”

Bringing 15 years of finance experience, Gross most recently served at Hawai‘i Pacific University as Associate Vice President and Controller, where she led financial reporting, accounting and audit functions, strengthened key stakeholder relationships, and drove initiatives that improved operational efficiency. Prior to that, she worked at Florida State University, managing cash and revenue operations, advancing strategic financial initiatives, and enhancing compliance and financial performance.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity to serve an organization whose impact reaches so many individuals, families, and communities across the pae ‘āina,” Gross said. “My goal is to help ensure Catholic Charities Hawaiʻi has the resources, systems, and financial strength needed to support its mission and respond to the evolving needs of those we serve.”

Gross earned both her Bachelor’s degree in Business and Hospitality and her Master’s degree in Business Administration from Florida State University. She is active in the community, volunteering for Make-A-Wish Hawai‘i and previously contributing to program initiatives with the Western Association of College & University Business Officers and The Women for Florida State University. Her contributions have earned recognition from Hawai‘i Pacific University, Florida State University, Florida TaxWatch, and the Southern Association of College Business Officers.