Grant applications open for farmers, agricultural businesses impacted by Kona low storms

Applications are still open for emergency relief grants for farmers, ranchers, fishers and agricultural businesses recovering from Kona Low storm impacts that hit the state in March.

The grants are part of a $300,000 disaster fund that was raised through the Hawaiʻi Agricultural Foundation and Hawaiʻi Farm Bureau. Grant applications for funding to help support recovery efforts within Hawaiʻi’s agricultural industry are now being accepted through July 31.

Applications must be submitted by 11:59 p.m. For eligibility requirements, application instructions, and additional information, visit www.hawaiiagfoundation.org.

The fund was established in response to widespread damage caused by the 2026 Kona Low storms, which impacted farms, ranches, aquaculture operations, food hubs, value-added producers, and other agricultural enterprises across the state, according to a joint news release from the foundation and the bureau. Early assessments estimated more than $40 million in agricultural losses statewide, with many producers experiencing crop losses, damaged infrastructure, livestock impacts, and significant disruptions to operations.

Flood damage and debris through the Greenwell Coffee Farm nursery in South Kona following the Kona low storm on March 14, 2026. (Photo courtesy: Tom Greenwell via Big Island Now)

Here on Hawai‘i Island, Greenwell Farms reported that the heavy rains, flooding and high winds carved three trenches through one of the company’s three South Kona farm locations, wiping out decades-old coffee trees.

An image that captured the damage of Kona Town in March was the destroyed roof of the restaurant Happiness Kona in Historic Kailua Village on Ali‘i Drive.

While recovery efforts are ongoing, many agricultural businesses continue to face substantial unmet needs.

“The outpouring of support has been truly inspiring,” said Denise Yamaguchi, executive director of the Hawaiʻi Agricultural Foundation. “Donations came from individuals, businesses, and organizations across Hawaiʻi and even from supporters beyond our state who wanted to help our agricultural community recover. That generosity speaks to how much people value local agriculture and the people who produce our food. We’re grateful for every contribution and encourage eligible producers to apply for assistance before the July 31 deadline.”

Grant awards will help address disaster-related recovery needs that may not be covered by insurance, federal assistance programs, or other sources of aid. Eligible uses include crop recovery and replanting, livestock replacement, irrigation and fencing repairs, debris removal, infrastructure restoration, equipment replacement, greenhouse repairs, soil restoration, and other approved recovery expenses.

“The impacts of the Kona Low storms continue to be felt across our agricultural community,” said Brian Miyamoto, executive director of the Hawaiʻi Farm Bureau. “Many producers are still facing substantial recovery costs months after the storms passed. These grants represent an important opportunity to help local operations rebuild and continue producing food for Hawaiʻi. We encourage eligible agricultural producers to apply and take advantage of the support made possible by this remarkable statewide effort.”

Grant funding will be available through two categories:

Tier I: Emergency Relief Grants

Awards ranging from $2,500 to $5,000

Intended for immediate recovery and stabilization needs

Tier II: Recovery Grants

Awards ranging from $5,000 to $10,000

Intended for significant recovery and restoration activities

Applications will be reviewed by Hawaiʻi Agricultural Foundation and Hawaiʻi Farm Bureau to help ensure funds are distributed fairly and directed to agricultural producers with the greatest recovery needs.

Funding decisions will be based on objective criteria including the severity of disaster impacts, financial need, extent of uninsured losses, remaining unmet recovery needs, risk of permanent operational closure, importance to local food production and food security, and readiness to implement recovery activities.