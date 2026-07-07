Red Cross volunteers stage in Hawai‘i, on their way to Guam and CNMI after Typhoon Bavi

From left to right: Deb Blaze, Rob Holder, Paul Chartier, Leroy Bersley and Linda Scheuermann at the Hilton Hawaiian Village in Honolulu, HI before leaving for Guam and CNMI. PC: American Red Cross

As Super Typhoon Bavi passed over Guam and the Northern Mariana Islands, the American Red Cross was on the ground to support and is working to send more staff and volunteers in the days to come. During the storms passage, winds grew as strong as 180 mph. After the storm clears, the Red Cross may find significant wind, flooding and landslide damage, especially in the hardest hit islands of Rota and Tinian.

The American Red Cross prepositioned staff, volunteers and supplies on the islands. Disaster volunteers from across the country began traveling to the islands on July 1 to support those in the path of the storm. They join local volunteers from the Red Cross Guam and CNMI Chapters, all working with local officials and partners to ensure people get the help they need. Disaster teams on the ground are ready to support shelters, provide meals and other disaster recovery supplies as soon as it is safe to do so after the storm moves away from the islands.

In April, less than three months ago, these same islands were hit by Super Typhoon Sinlaku, which caused widespread damage and destruction. Many on the island were continuing to recover from Sinlaku and were living in temporary shelters or with makeshift roofs as they faced incoming Bavi. Hundreds of Red Cross volunteers and partners spent more than 80 days helping people after Sinlaku and are staging themselves once again for Bavi.

Deb Blaze, a Red Cross Volunteer from Fresno, is back in Hawai‘i on her way to CNMI for the second time after responding during Typhoon Sinlaku. After her experience during Sinlaku, Deb says “most of us who deployed then would return to the islands at the drop of a hat if we ever had to help the people again. I know these people by name, and I hope to see them again, although I wish it were under better circumstances.” Having responded to the Kona Lows in Hawai‘i as well, Deb is a seasoned Pacific Island Region responder.

This will be Paul Chartier’s first time responding in the Pacific after a year and a half as a Red Cross volunteer. He says the best advice he has received is to “lock arms with the people from Guam and Saipan.” By working in partnership with the local community, the Red Cross is able to mobilize resources quickly and efficiently. Paul will be working to secure and transport resources to shelters across the islands and plans to work with and learn from his local partners.

Sinlaku and Bavi demonstrate the heightened disaster risk in the Pacific this El Niño season and the increasing rate of extreme weather events. The impact from back-to-back disaster events pose significant challenges for emergency response and recovery. Without adequate time to recover from disaster, individuals remain exposed and at greater risk for the next event. Preparing households and communities in advance is one of the most effective ways to reduce risk and improve resilience.

The Hawaiian Islands are similarly situated in the Pacific and could face disasters like Sinlaku or Bavi heading for their shores this season. Hawai‘i residents should prepare for this potential and have an emergency go-bag and an evacuation plan for their family.

The generosity of donors and support of volunteers make it possible for the Red Cross to respond to significant disasters. Each volunteer has their own reason for joining. Volunteer Rob Holder recalls his families experience during Hurricane Katrina and hopes to help another community recover from a similar event. Linda Scheuermann wants to serve however she can and loves bringing comfort to people on what may be their worst day. Leroy Bersley has always been a volunteer in one way or another and will be taking his heart and skills on a deployment for the first time in response to Typhoon Bavi.

As these volunteers prepare to leave from Hawai‘i for Guam and CNMI, the Pacific Islands Region Hawai‘i Chapter has supported their transit and preparation. All volunteers are provided with cultural awareness training before arriving at their duty station. With localized training volunteers from across the country are able to respond in the Pacific with care and consideration. The goal, as Linda Scheuermann of Pennsylvania put it, is that “you have the crew of people that come with different personalities and skill sets working together to serve our residents with compassion and care.”

To support the Red Cross response in Guam and CNMI you can donate by visiting redcross.org , calling 1- 800-RED CROSS (800-733-2767) or texting the word REDCROSS to 90999. You can also help by becoming a volunteer. Get involved and register as a volunteer by visiting redcross.org/volunteer .