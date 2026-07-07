State reminds Hawaiʻi businesses that third quarter annual reports are due

Hawaiʻi Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs Business Registration Division reminds businesses to file their annual business reports.

The annual report filing period is related to the business entity’s registration date and can be filed at any time during the quarter in which the filing is due.

Businesses registered in the third quarter — July through September — can now file their annual reports. Reports must be filed by midnight Sept. 30 to avoid a late filing penalty fee.

Hawaiʻi annual business report online filing fees are:

Limited liability companies, profit corporations and limited liability partnerships: $12.50.

$12.50. Nonprofit corporations: $2.50.

$2.50. Partnerships: $5.

Those who are delinquent in filing can submit their report(s) and a $10 late fee will be assessed per year delinquent.

Filing quarters are:

First quarter is January through March.

is January through March. Second quarter is April through June.

is April through June. Third quarter is July through September.

is July through September. Fourth quarter is October through December.

Be cautious of any correspondence that does not come from the Business Registration Division. The division does not use or endorse services of any third-party company to collect or file annual business reports.

Visit the Business Registration Division website, email to breg@dcca.hawaii.gov or call 1-844-808-3222 with any filing-related questions or for additional information.