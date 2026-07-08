Lahaina Homecoming, free community event July 17-19, will welcome home 103 former residents

Lahaina Homecoming, a new, three-day celebration focused on healing, reconnection and hope, will kick off July 17-19, 2026, to welcome home 103 former Lahaina residents while inviting the public to help recognize Lahaina’s enduring spirit.

“The inaugural Lahaina Homecoming represents a crucial investment in the belief that although many families have been displaced, Lahaina remains their home,” said Maui Economic Recovery Commission Chairman Layne Silva. “The event welcomes former residents and the community at large to take part in cultural experiences, storytelling, resource sharing and community-focused programming that honors Lahaina’s rich heritage and strengthens connections among residents, families and supporters as Lahaina continues its recovery.”

An initiative of Maui Economic Recovery Commission’s Healing Journey Team and coordinated by nonprofit Festivals of Aloha, Lahaina Homecoming is sponsored by the County of Maui Office of Recovery, Hawaiian Council, Hawaiʻi Community Foundation, Hawaiian Airlines, other local organizations and numerous private donors.

Mayor Richard Bissen said Lahaina Homecoming reflects the community’s continued commitment to healing while creating opportunities for families and friends to reconnect.

“Recovery is about more than rebuilding homes and businesses. It’s about restoring the connections that make Lahaina such a special place,” Mayor Bissen said. “Lahaina Homecoming celebrates our community, welcomes families back home and reminds everyone that Lahaina’s spirit remains strong.”

Events (listed below) will be held at Lahaina Cannery Mall, Lahaina United Methodist Church and Campbell Park and will feature live entertainment, local food, cultural demonstrations, career opportunities, community resources and family-friendly activities. All events are free and open to the public. For schedules, entertainment updates, vendor registration, career fair participation and additional information, visit https://lahainahomecoming.com .

A highlight of Lahaina Homecoming, E Hoʻi Mai Competition, was created to reunite former Lahaina residents with the place they call home. Applicants from across the continental United States submitted videos sharing their ties to Lahaina and why returning home mattered.

Organizers initially hoped to sponsor airfare for 80 individuals, thanks to the generosity of Hawaiian Airlines. As applications continued to arrive, they found it impossible to turn away so many people with deep roots in Lahaina. As a result, 103 former Lahaina residents representing 20 families will return home for the weekend.

“Every application reminded us that Lahaina isn’t just a place, it’s family,” said Daryl Fujiwara, Festivals of Aloha founder and executive director. “Our goal was to bring home 80 people, but every story reflected genuine connections to our community. We simply couldn’t say no. This weekend is about reminding our poʻe that Lahaina will always be home.”

Trilogy Excursions is offering complimentary community cruises for Homecoming participants, offering returning residents an opportunity to reconnect with Lahaina from the ocean and experience the coastline that has long been part of the community’s identity.

Schedule of events, along with parking information, includes the following (Each evening from 5 to 9 p.m. at Campbell Park, guests can browse local vendors, enjoy live entertainment, explore nonprofit and community resource booths and participate in keiki activities):

Friday, July 17

Lahaina Homecoming Career Fair, 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Lahaina Cannery Mall.

The weekend begins with a community career fair connecting job seekers with employers offering immediate opportunities. Participating businesses will conduct on-site interviews and recruit for positions across multiple industries. Businesses interested in participating may register at LahainaHomecoming.com. That evening, Kaibigan Ng Lahaina’s Palengke Night will kick off the festivities from 5 to 9 p.m. at Campbell Park with local food, vendors, family activities and live entertainment featuring international dance music artist Jocelyn Enriquez.

Saturday, July 18

Lahaina Third Saturdays , 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Lahaina United Methodist Church

The monthly Paʻūpili – Lahaina 3rd Saturdays gathering will feature community resources and entertainment by Reiko Fukino, Pono Murray, Alyssa Ah Yuen and Max Kincaid.

, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Lahaina United Methodist Church The monthly Paʻūpili – Lahaina 3rd Saturdays gathering will feature community resources and entertainment by Reiko Fukino, Pono Murray, Alyssa Ah Yuen and Max Kincaid. Lahaina Hoʻolauleʻa, 5 to 9 p.m. at Campbell Park

Saturday evening celebrates Lahaina through music, hula, food and local businesses. Featured entertainment includes: Kamehameha Hawaiian Ensemble; Hālau O Ka Hanu Lehua, under the direction of Kumu Hula Kamaka Kukona and Nuff Sedd.

Sunday, July 19

Lahaina Homecoming Kanikapila, 5 to 9 p.m. at Campbell Park

The weekend concludes with a traditional style kanikapila, where musicians gather to share music in an informal setting rooted in Hawaiian tradition. Former and current Lahaina residents are invited to bring a chair, sing along and enjoy an evening centered on the spirit of aloha and community.

The Mana Maoli Collective will feature:

John Cruz

Brother Noland

Eli-Mac

Chardonnay

Vocalists from Ooklah the Moc, Natural Vibrations and Kanaka Fyah

Additional special guests to be announced

Parking and transportation

Complimentary parking will be available at the Lahaina Aquatic Center, with continuous shuttle service to and from Campbell Park each evening. Attendees are encouraged to carpool and allow extra travel time. A dedicated kūpuna drop-off and pick-up area will be available at the corner of Front and Prison streets. Additional parking will be available at Lahaina Hongwanji Mission, Waiola Church and Lahaina Baptist Church.