Maui Surf Forecast for July 09, 2026

Shores Tonight Thursday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 West Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 0-2 South Facing 4-6 4-6 4-6 3-5 East Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4

TONIGHT Weather Mostly sunny until 6 PM, then mostly

cloudy. Occasional showers. Low Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 1.5 feet 03:51 PM HST. High 1.6 feet 07:07 PM HST. Low 0.0 feet 03:35 AM HST.

THURSDAY Weather Partly sunny. Occasional showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.1 feet 11:56 AM HST. Sunrise 5:51 AM HST. Sunset 7:11 PM HST.

Swell Summary

The south-southwest swell currently producing near-average surf this afternoon will gradually fade through the remainder of the week. A small to moderate, long-period southwest Tasman swell is expected to fill in Saturday into early next week.

Surf along east facing shores will remain rough and choppy through the week as fresh to strong trades hold. A series of small, moderate- to long-period west swells are expected to arrive this weekend and linger into early next week, sourced from Typhoon Bavi. No significant swells are expected out of the north or northwest.

NORTH SHORE

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am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

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am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with ESE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

WEST SIDE

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am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

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Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.