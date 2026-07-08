Public invited to shop Nā Mea Hawaiʻi – curated marketplace

Pegge Hopper inspired dress from Nā Mea Hawaiʻi. PC: courtesy of Hawaiian Council

The public is invited to shop a weeklong celebration of Native Hawaiian creativity, entrepreneurship, and culture at the Neal S. Blaisdell Center, where Nā Mea Hawaiʻi will curate special marketplace experiences during the Hawaiian Council’s 2026 Native Hawaiian Convention and the 51st Annual Queen Liliʻuokalani Keiki Hula Competition & Festival.

From Monday, July 20, through Wednesday, July 22, the Nā Mea Hawaiʻi installation in the Exhibition Hall will be featured as part of the 2026 Native Hawaiian Convention, offering exclusive product releases, designer collaborations, aloha wear, Hawaiʻi-made goods, and cultural activations. Immediately following the convention, the shopping experience will continue from Thursday, July 23, through Saturday, July 25, with the Keiki Hula Market, featuring more than 50 local vendors curated by Nā Mea Hawaiʻi, along with 30 youth (ʻōpio) entrepreneurs.

Both the Nā Mea Hawaiʻi Marketplace and Keiki Hula Market by Nā Mea Hawaiʻi will be open to the public.

“The marketplaces curated by Nā Mea Hawaiʻi are a celebration of our people, our creativity, and our future,” said Kūhiō Lewis, CEO of Hawaiian Council. “Every purchase supports local entrepreneurs, every conversation connects people with the stories behind the work, and every visit helps ensure Hawaiian culture continues to thrive through the hands of those creating it today.”

What to Expect

July 20-22: Nā Mea Hawaiʻi Marketplace and Installation

Open to the public during the 2026 Native Hawaiian Convention, the Nā Mea Hawaiʻi installation will feature exclusive collaborations, aloha wear, Hawaiʻi-made goods, cultural activations, and special shopping offers. Highlights include:

Nā Mea Hawaiʻi x Pegge Hopper dress collaboration.

x dress collaboration. Rocket Ahuna x Uncle Bill Char lei T-shirt collaboration.

x lei T-shirt collaboration. Aloha Modern exclusive Native Hawaiian Convention T-shirt.

exclusive Native Hawaiian Convention T-shirt. Nā Mea Hawaiʻi aloha wear debut, including aloha shirts and dresses.

aloha wear debut, including aloha shirts and dresses. Designs and products from Tutuvi by Colleen Kimura, Marques Hanalei Marzan, Kūlaniākea, Nakeʻu Awai Designs by Nakeʻu Awai , and Noho Home by Jalene Kanani and others.

by by , and by and others. Lei making by Uncle Bill Char at the Hanaleistand by Rocket Ahuna.

by Rocket Ahuna. Book signings with Shay Kauwe, author of The Killing Spell; Megan Kamalei Kakimoto, author of Every Drop Is a Man’s Nightmare; and Kealani Netane, author of Tala Learns to Siva.

July 23-25 : Keiki Hula Market by Nā Mea Hawaiʻi

The shopping experience continues during the 51st Annual Queen Liliʻuokalani Keiki Hula Competition & Festival with the Keiki Hula Market, featuring more than 50 local vendors curated by Nā Mea Hawaiʻi plus more than 30 youth vendors. Highlights include:

Hawaiʻi-made products, artisans, small businesses, and cultural brands.

More than 30 youth vendors selling youth-created products through Keiki Rise.

Awards recognizing standout youth vendors based on presentation, creativity, and potential for growth.

Opportunities for the public to support local businesses while celebrating Hawaiian culture and the next generation of hula.

Public Shopping Hours

Nā Mea Hawaiʻi Marketplace and Installation

Monday, July 20, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tuesday, July 21, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Wednesday, July 22, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Keiki Hula Market by Nā Mea Hawaiʻi

Thursday, July 23, 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Friday, July 24, 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday, July 25, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

These Nā Mea Hawaiʻi shopping experiences are part of the Hawaiian Council’s weeklong celebration at the Neal S. Blaisdell Center, beginning with the 2026 Native Hawaiian Convention from July 20-22 and continuing with the 51st Annual Queen Liliʻuokalani Keiki Hula Competition & Festival from July 23-25.

For more information about the 2026 Native Hawaiian Convention or to register, visit HawaiianCouncil.org/convention.

For more information about the Queen Liliʻuokalani Keiki Hula Competition & Festival or for tickets, visit KeikiHula.org.