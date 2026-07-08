Upcountry Maui Coalition urges action on emergency water infrastructure

Seeking a proactive partnership to safeguard lives and property, the Kula Community Association (KCA) and a broader alliance of organizations issued a formal briefing today to Maui County officials and Hawaiʻi State Legislators. KCA and supporting organizations are calling for leadership accountability and direct budgetary collaboration to fund immediate, localized water infrastructure ahead of the peak wildfire season.

Following recurring fires since 2018 and the catastrophic events of Aug. 8, 2023, KCA engaged state officials on long-term disaster preparedness. In May 2025, KCA submitted a structured resiliency framework to the Office of the Governor. While state agencies identified regional projects under the Federal Hazard Mitigation Grant Program, the alliance says “these vital protections remain stalled on a multi-year list with no clear timeline.”

The alliance is seeking “tangible infrastructure” and says the Upper Kula area remains exposed to the “same compounding risks experienced in 2023.” The group says severe storms causing electrical grid failures could disable water pumping stations, “leaving residents and firefighters without water when it is needed most.”

“We cannot rely solely on projects that could take a decade to complete while drought cycles and seasonal changes pose an immediate threat. We are asking our councilmembers and legislators to work with local experts and find funding for shovel-ready solutions. We must bridge the gap between bureaucratic planning and real-world community resilience,” said Jordan Hocker, Kula Community Association Board President.

The coalition is advocating for a practical, near-term solution: the immediate funding and installation of two 500,000-gallon water tanks integrated directly into the Upper Kula potable water system.

The coalition says this project would bypass complex regional overhauls and secure a 1,000,000-gallon continuous emergency reserve that operates independently of the power grid. “Its circulating design protects water quality by preventing stagnant storage and cross-contamination, eliminating the need to flush lines after a major fire event or line break,” according to the coalition.

The Kula Community Association and its allies say they look forward to working with state and county officials to secure funding and implement the proposed solution.

The Kula Community Association was established in 1953 and has served the Upcountry Maui area for more than seven decades, advocating for civic infrastructure, the preservation of agriculture and open space and public health. The KCA is supported by the Upcountry Coalition which includes: the Kula Community Watershed Alliance, Pukalani Community Association, Mālama Kula, Maui Cattlemen’s Association, and the Kīhei Community Association.