Maui News

West Maui residents may recycle bulky items for free at Go Green event July 18

July 8, 2026, 4:00 PM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

West Maui residents may dispose of recyclable, bulky items for free at the Go Green Recycling event from 8 a.m. to noon July 18, 2026, at 300 Lahainaluna Road near the Pioneer Mill smokestack (enter off Kuhua Street).

Also, adults are being sought for one-hour volunteer shifts during the event; water bottle refill cooler, snacks and PPE are provided. To register to volunteer and for details, visit https://tinyurl.com/gogreevolunteer.

Drop-off appointments are required for the free event, which is hosted by nonprofit Mālama Maui Nui in partnership with the County of Maui Department of Environmental Management (DEM) Environmental Protection & Sustainability Division, Abandoned Vehicles and Metals Section.

To request an appointment, visit https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10C0B4AA4AF2EA2FDC43-64658283-lahaina.

 The program allows residents to dispose of the following recyclables:

  • Air conditioners
  • Batteries (lead acid only)
  • Washers and dryers
  • Dishwashers
  • Microwaves
  • Refrigerators
  • Stoves
  • Water heaters
  • Tires
  • Scrap metals
  • Electronics (TVs, computers, printers, copiers, monitors and associated electrical cords)

Commercial drop-offs will not be accepted. 

For more information about future Go Green Recycling events, locations, directions, accepted recyclables, appointments and volunteer opportunities, call Mālama Maui Nui at 808-877-2524 or County DEM Abandoned Vehicles and Metals Section at 808-270-6102. 

For general information on County DEM, visit www.mauicounty.gov/dem.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsored Content

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Top-Rated Maui Restaurants
Top-Rated Maui Restaurants

South
Maui

Kihei • Wailea • Makena

Central
Maui

Kahului • Wailuku • Ma‘alaea

North Shore
& Upcountry

Haiku • Hali‘imaile • Makawao • Pukalani • Haiku • Kula

West
Maui

Kaanapali • Lahaina • Olowalu