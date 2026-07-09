Councilmember Kauanoe Batangan addresses ILWU membership.

The Maui Division of the International Longshore and Warehouse Union (ILWU) Local 142 officially endorsed Kauanoe Batangan for the Maui County Council. Batangan currently holds the Kahului residency seat on the Council, where he advocates for accountability, transparency, and equitable treatment for union workers, according to the announcement.

“I am deeply grateful for the support of ILWU and their many hardworking members of our community,” said Batangan. “This endorsement is especially meaningful to me, as I am the product of humble, hardworking ILWU members of Hawaiʻi.”

“My father is a member and has been a healthcare worker for over 40 years. My grandfather was a sakada and ILWU member who participated in the landmark 1946 Sugar Strike after immigrating from the Philippines, and my grandmother was also a proud ILWU member and attended retiree meetings for many years,” he said. “I would not be here today if it weren’t for fair wages, benefits, and positive working conditions that ILWU supported for them. I am deeply connected to the voices and causes of their membership.”

“With a platform focused on building a more affordable, vibrant Maui Nui for working families, Maui County Council Member Kauanoe Batangan is committed to continuing his work to expand affordable housing, reduce the cost of living, and strengthen community services to uplift everyone from keiki to our kūpuna,” according to the announcement.

Councilmember Kauanoe Batangan poses with ILWU members after earning their endorsement.

Learn more at www.KauanoeBatangan.com.

Candidates for the Kahului seat on the Maui County Council include: Kauanoe Batangan (incumbent), Jason Ababan and Carol Lee Kamekona.

For nonpartisan County mayoral and Maui County Council elections, the Primary Election is Aug. 8, 2026, and the General Election is Nov. 3, 2026.