Maui News

Maui police seek help with unclaimed bodies, locating next of kin

July 9, 2026, 9:00 AM HST
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Maui Police Department Forensic Facility in Wailuku. Photo by Wendy Osher.

The Maui Police Department, in coordination with a local mortuary, is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying and locating next of kin for several deceased individuals within Maui County.

These individuals remain unclaimed and are currently under the custody of the respective agencies listed below.

Maui Police Department
 For information, please call 808-463-3833

NameAgeDate of Death
Douglas Price6904/06/2026
Bryan Rhoades5506/06/2026
Ronald Warthen8206/27//2026

Nakamura Mortuary
 For information, please call 808-495-4308

NameAge Date of Death
Thomas Jackson89 05/03/2026

The Maui Police Department asks anyone who may have information regarding the next of kin for any of the individuals listed above to contact the appropriate agency.

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