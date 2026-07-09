Maui police seek help with unclaimed bodies, locating next of kin
The Maui Police Department, in coordination with a local mortuary, is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying and locating next of kin for several deceased individuals within Maui County.
These individuals remain unclaimed and are currently under the custody of the respective agencies listed below.
Maui Police Department
For information, please call 808-463-3833
|Name
|Age
|Date of Death
|Douglas Price
|69
|04/06/2026
|Bryan Rhoades
|55
|06/06/2026
|Ronald Warthen
|82
|06/27//2026
Nakamura Mortuary
For information, please call 808-495-4308
|Name
|Age
|Date of Death
|Thomas Jackson
|89
|05/03/2026
The Maui Police Department asks anyone who may have information regarding the next of kin for any of the individuals listed above to contact the appropriate agency.