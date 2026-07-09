Maui police seek help with unclaimed bodies, locating next of kin

Maui Police Department Forensic Facility in Wailuku. Photo by Wendy Osher.

The Maui Police Department, in coordination with a local mortuary, is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying and locating next of kin for several deceased individuals within Maui County.

These individuals remain unclaimed and are currently under the custody of the respective agencies listed below.

Maui Police Department

For information, please call 808-463-3833

Name Age Date of Death Douglas Price 69 04/06/2026 Bryan Rhoades 55 06/06/2026 Ronald Warthen 82 06/27//2026

Nakamura Mortuary

For information, please call 808-495-4308

Name Age Date of Death Thomas Jackson 89 05/03/2026

The Maui Police Department asks anyone who may have information regarding the next of kin for any of the individuals listed above to contact the appropriate agency.