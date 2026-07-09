Maui Surf Forecast for July 10, 2026

Shores Tonight Friday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 South Facing 3-5 3-5 2-4 2-4 East Facing 3-5 3-5 3-5 3-5

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Occasional showers. Low Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds Northeast winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.2 feet 04:31 AM HST.

FRIDAY Weather Partly sunny. Occasional showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.5 feet 12:45 PM HST. Sunrise 5:52 AM HST. Sunset 7:11 PM HST.

Swell Summary

The current small medium-period south-southwest (190-200 degrees) swell will gradually decline through Friday. A small to moderate, long- period southwest swell (220 degrees) is expected to fill in Saturday into early next week, but due to its Tasman source, could be more inconsistent than the current swell.

Surf along east-facing shores will remain rough and choppy through the forecast period as fresh to strong trades hold. A series of small, moderate- to long-period west (270 to 280 degrees) swells are expected to arrive late Friday and hold into early next week, sourced from Typhoon Bavi in the far western Pacific. Surf along north-facing shores is expected to remain flat to tiny with no significant swells forecast from the north or northwest.

NORTH SHORE

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am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

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am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with ESE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

WEST SIDE

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am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

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Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.