Maui News

County DPR schedules brief pool closures in coming weeks

July 10, 2026, 10:00 AM HST
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The Coach Soichi Sakamoto Pool in Wailuku. Photo Courtesy: County of Maui / Shane Tegarden

The County of Maui Department of Recreation scheduled brief closures for pool facilities around the islands.

Closures in upcoming weeks include the following dates and locations:

  • Sunday, July 26: All County pools on Maui and Molokaʻi will be closed for staff training. 
  • Thursday, July 30: Coach Soichi Sakamoto Pool in Wailuku will close for a half-day from 9 a.m. to noon for pool guard recruitment testing. The facility at 700 Haliʻa Nakoa St. will reopen from noon to 4 p.m. 
  • Sunday, Aug. 2: All County pools on Maui and Molokaʻi will be closed for staff training. 

For updates on pool hours, call the County pool hotline at 808-270-8208.

For general information on DPR, visit www.mauicounty.gov/parks.

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