Maui News
County DPR schedules brief pool closures in coming weeks
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The County of Maui Department of Recreation scheduled brief closures for pool facilities around the islands.
Closures in upcoming weeks include the following dates and locations:
- Sunday, July 26: All County pools on Maui and Molokaʻi will be closed for staff training.
- Thursday, July 30: Coach Soichi Sakamoto Pool in Wailuku will close for a half-day from 9 a.m. to noon for pool guard recruitment testing. The facility at 700 Haliʻa Nakoa St. will reopen from noon to 4 p.m.
- Sunday, Aug. 2: All County pools on Maui and Molokaʻi will be closed for staff training.
For updates on pool hours, call the County pool hotline at 808-270-8208.
For general information on DPR, visit www.mauicounty.gov/parks.
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