County DPR schedules brief pool closures in coming weeks

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The Coach Soichi Sakamoto Pool in Wailuku. Photo Courtesy: County of Maui / Shane Tegarden

The County of Maui Department of Recreation scheduled brief closures for pool facilities around the islands.

Closures in upcoming weeks include the following dates and locations:

Sunday, July 26: All County pools on Maui and Molokaʻi will be closed for staff training.

Thursday, July 30: Coach Soichi Sakamoto Pool in Wailuku will close for a half-day from 9 a.m. to noon for pool guard recruitment testing. The facility at 700 Haliʻa Nakoa St. will reopen from noon to 4 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 2: All County pools on Maui and Molokaʻi will be closed for staff training.

For updates on pool hours, call the County pool hotline at 808-270-8208.

For general information on DPR, visit www.mauicounty.gov/parks .