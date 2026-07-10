Yuki Lei Sugimura with Josh Jerman, Chair, Hawaiʻi REALTORS® Political Action

Committee.

Maui County Council Vice-Chair and mayoral candidate Yuki Lei Sugimura announced that she has received the endorsement of the Hawaiʻi REALTORS® Political Action Committee, representing more than 10,000 REALTOR® members statewide who are dedicated to the dream of homeownership in Hawaiʻi.

The endorsement adds to the support for Sugimura’s campaign from leading organizations in housing, construction, and economic development, reflecting confidence in her commitment to expanding homeownership opportunities for local residents, according to her campaign.

“As Chair of the REALTORS Political Action Committee, we are proud to endorse Yuki Lei Sugimura for Mayor of Maui County,” said Josh Jerman, Chair of RPAC. “Yuki Lei cares about the future of Maui County and has consistently championed affordable housing. She’s shown that same commitment to economic resilience for local businesses, smart investments in infrastructure, and policies that help keep our families rooted in Maui County. Yuki Lei listens and gets results, and that’s exactly the kind of leadership Maui needs in the mayor’s office.”

Sugimura, who chairs the County Council’s Budget, Finance, and Economic Development Committee, expressed gratitude for the endorsement and emphasized the shared commitment between her campaign and the Hawaiʻi REALTORS community to build more affordable homes for local families.

“I am deeply honored to have earned the trust and support of the Hawaiʻi REALTORS Political Action Committee,” said Sugimura. “REALTORS are on the front lines of our housing market every day. They see firsthand how rising costs impact local families who simply want a place to call home. I share their commitment to expanding real housing opportunities for Maui’s residents, and I look forward to working alongside the Hawaiʻi REALTORS community to make homeownership a reality for more local families.”

The RPAC endorsement adds to a growing coalition of organizations supporting Sugimura’s vision for expanding housing production, strengthening the local economy, and creating career opportunities for Maui County residents.

Sugimura is a lifelong Maui resident and Vice-Chair of the Maui County Council. According to her campaign, “Sugimura is focused on creating real housing opportunities for residents, easing the economic burden on local families, and fostering a business environment that allows our children to build careers at home. Her goal is to refocus Maui County government on these priorities – and to lead with an approach that unites our communities around the values we share.”

For more information, visit www.yukileiformayor.com.

The list of mayoral candidates who filed candidacy before the June 2 deadline includes the following:

Richard Bissen (incumbent Mayor).

John Dunbar of Haʻikū.

Justin J. Herrmann of Lahaina.

P. Denise La Costa of Lahaina.

Travis A. Liggett of Makawao.

Joseph Moses of Kahului.

Amy Petterson of Kula.

Yuki Lei Sugimura (Maui County Council Vice Chair).

Callahan Welsh of Kīhei.

Laurent Zahnd of Kahului.

For nonpartisan County mayoral and Maui County Council elections, the Primary Election is Aug. 8, 2026, and the General Election is Nov. 3, 2026.