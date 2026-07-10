Hawaiian Electric announces approval of Puʻuloa Solar and Kūihelani Solar Phase 2 on Maui

Kuihelani Solar-plus-Storage facility. PC: AES Hawaiʻi

Hawaiian Electric recently received approval of power purchase agreements for two solar energy and battery storage projects, representing another milestone achievement in the expansion of renewable energy in Hawaiʻi.

Last month, the Public Utilities Commission approved contracts for:

Puʻuloa Solar : a 6 megawatt (MW) solar project with 30 megawatt-hours (MWh) of battery storage, to be developed at Pearl Harbor on Oʻahu

: a 6 megawatt (MW) solar project with 30 megawatt-hours (MWh) of battery storage, to be developed at Pearl Harbor on Oʻahu Kūihelani Solar Phase 2: a 40 MW solar project with 160 MWh of battery storage, to be constructed in Māʻalaea on Maui

There are now four projects with approved contracts from Hawaiian Electric’s latest stage of renewable energy development, which began with a request for proposals in 2023. The two previously approved projects are:

Mahi Solar and Storage: a 120 MW solar project with 480 MWh of battery storage, in development in Kunia on Oʻahu

a 120 MW solar project with 480 MWh of battery storage, in development in Kunia on Oʻahu Waiau Repower: Hawaiian Electric’s project to modernize its Waiau Power Plant on Oʻahu with 252 MW of fuel-flexible technology to power combustion turbines capable of using biofuels when the first units come online in 2029.

PC: Hawaiian Electric

“These approvals represent real progress toward more reliable and affordable energy for our communities,” said Brendan Bailey, Hawaiian Electric vice president of resource procurement. “We know how important it is for our customers to see steady movement as we continue towards 100% renewable energy. We appreciate the PUC expediting the review of these contracts to ensure they can take advantage of expiring federal tax credits.”

Bailey commended the state’s Committing to Reliable Energy and Decarbonization Innovations on Time (CREDIT) task force established by the governor’s executive order in 2025 for coordinating review and streamlining the development of projects eligible for the expiring credits.

How many more projects are in the pipeline?

Hawaiian Electric is currently negotiating contracts for seven other projects, which have been or will be submitted to the PUC for review. They are:

Oʻahu

Puʻuloa Energy: a 99 MW firm biofuel-capable, generation project at Pearl Harbor

a 99 MW firm biofuel-capable, generation project at Pearl Harbor Kalaeloa Partners: biofuel-capable repowering of the existing 208 MW firm generation plant at Campbell Industrial Park

Maui

Kaheawa Wind 1: repowering of the existing 30 MW wind farm

repowering of the existing 30 MW wind farm P ū lehu Solar: a 20 MW solar project with 80 MWh of battery storage to be developed in Pūlehu

a 20 MW solar project with 80 MWh of battery storage to be developed in Pūlehu ʻŪkiu Energy: a 40 MW firm biofuel-capable generation plant in Puʻunēnē

Hawaiʻi island

Keʻāmuku Solar: an 86 MW solar project with 344 MWh of battery storage in Waikoloa

an 86 MW solar project with 344 MWh of battery storage in Waikoloa Hamakua Firm Renewable Energy: upgrade of existing 60 MW firm combined-cycle plant to run on renewable fuels, will include new 30 MWh battery storage

How do these projects support reliable, affordable power?

These projects reflect Hawaiian Electric’s balanced approach to building a cleaner grid – pairing renewable resources like solar with battery storage and firm, dispatchable generation to ensure electricity is available whenever customers need it.

Together, the company reports these projects will help diversify Hawaiʻi’s energy mix, stabilizing bills by reducing dependence on imported fuels and improving grid resilience while supporting the state’s renewable energy goals.

Hawaiian Electric will continue to work with developers, regulators, and the community to bring these projects online between 2027 and 2033.