Maui Surf Forecast for July 11, 2026

Shores Tonight Saturday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 1-3 South Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 3-5 East Facing 4-6 4-6 4-6 4-6

TONIGHT Weather Mostly sunny until 6 PM, then mostly

cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the mid 70s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.4 feet 05:26 AM HST.

SATURDAY Weather Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.8 feet 01:29 PM HST. Sunrise 5:52 AM HST. Sunset 7:11 PM HST.

Swell Summary

The current small medium-period south-southwest (190-200 degrees) swell will plateau through Saturday just below the summer average. A small to moderate, long- period southwest swell (220 degrees) is expected to fill in late Saturday through Monday, which can elevate surf through early next week.

Surf along east-facing shores will remain rough and choppy through the forecast period as fresh to strong trades hold. A series of small, moderate period west (270 to 280 degrees) swells are expected to arrive this evening and hold into early next week, sourced from Typhoon Bavi in the far western Pacific. Surf along north- facing shores is expected to remain flat to tiny with no significant swells forecast from the north or northwest.

NORTH SHORE

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am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

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am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with ESE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

WEST SIDE

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am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

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Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.