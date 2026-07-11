Inaugural Maui Aviation Day, July 12

Hawaiian Airlines in partnership with the Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation, presents the inaugural Maui Aviation Day on Sunday, July 12, 2026 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The event will include: aircraft displays; Military, police, fire and public safety exhibits; food trucks; ARFF fire trucks; meet employers and learn about career pathways; and enjoy giveaways and family activities.

Guests can get up close to aircraft, Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighting trucks, and aviation equipment. Also, meet pilots, firefighters, police, military and aviation personnel.

This fun family-friendly event provides an opportunity to learn about operations, services and career opportunities that help keep Maui connected, protected and moving every day.

Admission is free.

Free public parking is available at the designated overflow parking lot near Kahului Airport. Parking is prohibited on Airport Road, Keolani Place, Koeheke Street, and all surrounding roadways or shoulders. Vehicles parked illegally are subject to citation and towing at the owner’s expense. Do not attempt to access the event via Airport Road. There is no public parking or public entry from Airport Road. Roberts Hawaiʻi will provide complimentary shuttle service between the public parking lot and the Aviation Day entry gate throughout the event.