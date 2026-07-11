Maui News

Inaugural Maui Aviation Day, July 12

July 11, 2026, 8:17 AM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Hawaiian Airlines in partnership with the Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation, presents the inaugural Maui Aviation Day on Sunday, July 12, 2026 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The event will include: aircraft displays; Military, police, fire and public safety exhibits; food trucks; ARFF fire trucks; meet employers and learn about career pathways; and enjoy giveaways and family activities.

Guests can get up close to aircraft, Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighting trucks, and aviation equipment. Also, meet pilots, firefighters, police, military and aviation personnel.

This fun family-friendly event provides an opportunity to learn about operations, services and career opportunities that help keep Maui connected, protected and moving every day.

Admission is free.

Free public parking is available at the designated overflow parking lot near Kahului Airport. Parking is prohibited on Airport Road, Keolani Place, Koeheke Street, and all surrounding roadways or shoulders. Vehicles parked illegally are subject to citation and towing at the owner’s expense. Do not attempt to access the event via Airport Road. There is no public parking or public entry from Airport Road. Roberts Hawaiʻi will provide complimentary shuttle service between the public parking lot and the Aviation Day entry gate throughout the event.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsored Content

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Top-Rated Maui Restaurants
Top-Rated Maui Restaurants

South
Maui

Kihei • Wailea • Makena

Central
Maui

Kahului • Wailuku • Ma‘alaea

North Shore
& Upcountry

Haiku • Hali‘imaile • Makawao • Pukalani • Haiku • Kula

West
Maui

Kaanapali • Lahaina • Olowalu