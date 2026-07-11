Maui Surf Forecast for July 12, 2026
|Shores
|Tonight
|Sunday
|Surf
|Surf
|PM
|AM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|West Facing
|0-2
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|South Facing
|2-4
|3-5
|3-5
|3-5
|East Facing
|4-6
|4-6
|4-6
|4-6
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the mid 70s.
|Winds
|East winds 15 to 20 mph.
|
|Weather
|Partly sunny. Numerous showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|East winds 15 to 20 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|5:52 AM HST.
|Sunset
|7:11 PM HST.
Swell Summary
The current small medium-period south-southwest (190-200 degrees) swell will hold surf along south-facing shores below the summer average through the evening. A small to moderate, long-period southwest swell (220 degrees) will fill in tonight through Monday, which will boost surf through early next week.
Surf along east-facing shores will remain rough and choppy through the forecast period as fresh to strong trades hold. A small, long- period west-northwest (280 to 290 degrees) swell will arrive midweek, sourced from Typhoon Bavi in the far western Pacific. No significant north or northwest swells are expected, so surf along north-facing shores is expected to remain flat to tiny.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with ESE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com