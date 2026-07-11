Maui Surf Forecast for July 12, 2026

Shores Tonight Sunday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 West Facing 0-2 1-3 1-3 1-3 South Facing 2-4 3-5 3-5 3-5 East Facing 4-6 4-6 4-6 4-6

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the mid 70s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low 1.1 feet 08:34 PM HST. High 1.2 feet 11:17 PM HST.

SUNDAY Weather Partly sunny. Numerous showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.5 feet 06:17 AM HST. High 3.0 feet 02:10 PM HST. Sunrise 5:52 AM HST. Sunset 7:11 PM HST.

Swell Summary

The current small medium-period south-southwest (190-200 degrees) swell will hold surf along south-facing shores below the summer average through the evening. A small to moderate, long-period southwest swell (220 degrees) will fill in tonight through Monday, which will boost surf through early next week.

Surf along east-facing shores will remain rough and choppy through the forecast period as fresh to strong trades hold. A small, long- period west-northwest (280 to 290 degrees) swell will arrive midweek, sourced from Typhoon Bavi in the far western Pacific. No significant north or northwest swells are expected, so surf along north-facing shores is expected to remain flat to tiny.

NORTH SHORE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with ESE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

WEST SIDE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.