Mele for Maui: Free Hawai‘i Symphony Orchestra concert, Sept. 19

Hawai ‘ i Symphony Orchestra , in its 15th Anniversary Season, is set to return to Maui for the first time in 10 years on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2026, from 6:30 to 9 p.m. In a symbolic celebration of September’s National Classical Music Month, Mele for Mau i is a free summer concert event to be held at Royal Lahaina Resort & Bungalows .

“The arts have a unique way of bringing people together across generations and backgrounds,” said Mayor Richard Bissen. “I’m grateful to everyone who made this free event, Mele for Maui, possible so that residents and visitors alike can experience the Hawaiʻi Symphony Orchestra and celebrate the richness and resilience of our island community.”

Hawai‘i Symphony Orchestra

Mele for Maui is made possible by its presenting sponsors, Royal Lahaina Resort & Bungalows , Hawaiian Airlines , Hawaiian Council , Hawaii News Now , in partnership with Kā‘anapali Golf Course , Hawai‘i Stage , Roberts Hawai‘i , Kā’anapali Operations Association, Inc. 2 Shrugs LLC, and Highgate Hawai‘i, with additional support from a Grant in Aid from the State of Hawai‘i Legislature.

The sponsors have joined in a collective commitment to honor Maui’s legacy, its people, and vibrant future through the empowering mana of music, culture, community and generational connection.

“The mana of Maui is renowned for a reason; it’s deeply rooted, bold, resilient, steadfast – it’s what the world needs now more than ever,” said Kelly Sanders, Group President of Highgate Hawai‘i. “When you bring the community together with the intention of honor, reflection and celebration – paired with the transformative mele of the Hawai‘i Symphony Orchestra, something very special happens, and I believe we will experience that on Sept. 19 – it will be a night to remember.”

Led by Music & Artistic Director Dane Lam, the 64 musicians of HSO will present an evening of live symphonic music inspired by Maui’s beloved land and people. Enjoyed under a canopy of celestial stars, Mele for Maui brings together Hawaiʻi’s own award-winning artists, including Amy Hānaiali‘i Gilliom, Raiatea Helm, Keola Beamer, John Cruz, Jeff Peterson, Kala‘e Camarillo among others, along with the music of composer Dr. Michael-Thomas Foumai, and the world-premiere of “Rain Shadow” by composer Sean Hickey.

“When the orchestra was formed, the name Hawai‘i Symphony Orchestra was a conscious choice: a professional orchestra for the entire state and all its islands. Being an archipelago, sharing HSO’s uniquely electric brand of live music comes with logistical and resource challenges. Thanks to our partners at Royal Lahaina Resort & Bungalows, Hawaiian Airlines, Hawaiian Council, Kā‘anapali Golf Course, Highgate Hawaii, among the generosity of so many others, HSO is thrilled to return to the neighbor islands as a full orchestra for the first time in years. After all that Maui has overcome, it’s fitting Lahaina is the location for HSO’s return to interisland touring – making sure that everyone in Hawai‘i has access to the world class, transformative music-making of HSO.” Dane Lam, Music & Artistic Director, Hawai‘i Symphony Orchestra.

Royal Lahaina Resort & Bungalows, The Branches venue. PC: courtesy

This special live concert event, livestreamed and televised on Hawaii News Now, celebrates the vibrancy of Maui through an unforgettable evening of music and community. Guests will also enjoy a local artisan mākeke (market) at The Branches featuring Maui made goods available for purchase.

The event can be viewed live on HawaiiNewsNow.com and through the HNN app on mobile devices, Roku, Apple TV, and Amazon Fire TV. It will also be broadcast on K5 and available through cable, satellite, over the air antenna, and streaming television providers including YouTube TV and Fubo.

To learn more about Mele for Maui visit www.royallahaina.com/mele-for-maui .

To celebrate the weekend of MELE FOR MAUI as a staycation, Royal Lahaina Resort & Bungalows is offering Love Hawaiʻi for kama’āina and the Ultimate Aloha Stay for visitors.