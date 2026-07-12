Maui News

Maui County Volleyball Officials sought for 2026-27 season

July 12, 2026, 12:00 PM HST
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Maui County Volleyball Officials. PC: MCVO

The nonprofit Maui County Volleyball Officials organization is actively recruiting for the upcoming 2026-2027 high school volleyball season.

No experience is necessary, and training and equipment will be provided.

Games are Tuesday through Friday evenings and Saturday mornings.

“If you are interested in giving back to the volleyball community, student athletes, and Maui County—as well as making some extra cash—we would love to have you join our team,” according to the announcement.

Contact Ke’van Dudoit at 808-250-5674 for questions or to receive updates about trainings and onboarding via email at mauicountyvolleyballofficials@gmail.com.

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