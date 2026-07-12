Maui Surf Forecast for July 13, 2026

Shores Tonight Monday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 0-2 West Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 South Facing 3-5 3-5 3-5 3-5 East Facing 4-6 4-6 4-6 3-5

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the mid 70s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low 1.0 feet 09:05 PM HST. High 1.2 feet 12:31 AM HST.

MONDAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.6 feet 07:07 AM HST. High 3.1 feet 02:50 PM HST. Sunrise 5:53 AM HST. Sunset 7:10 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A small, long-period southwest swell (220 degrees) will continue to fill in tonight and will provide some inconsistent Surf along east- facing shores will remain rough and choppy through Monday, then steadily decline through the middle of the week. A series of small, moderate period west to west-northwest (260 to 300 degrees) swells are possible towards the middle of this week from former Super Typhoon Bavi in the far western Pacific. Otherwise, no significant north or northwest swells are expected, so surf along north-facing shores is expected to remain flat to tiny.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

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Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

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Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with ESE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

WEST SIDE

am pm

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Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.

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