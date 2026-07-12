Normal irrigation to resume at Waiehu Golf Course after pond liner project completed at end of August

The 18th green at Waiehu Municipal Golf Course. File PC: HJI / ROB COLLIAS

The County of Maui Department of Parks and Recreation is progressing with a project to replace the irrigation pond liner at Waiehu Municipal Golf Course. The project, which began May 18, will mitigate water loss caused by deterioration of the existing liner and is essential to maintaining long-term course irrigation.

Weather permitting, installation of the new liner is expected to be completed by the end of July.

Construction activity is continuing near the pond area, resulting in occasional delays on nearby holes. With the pond drained, temporary irrigation systems are in place, and golfers may notice drier conditions, especially on fairways and rough. Greens and tees remain the priority for watering.

The project is anticipated to be completed by the end of August, after which normal irrigation service will resume and course conditions will improve.

“Mahalo to our golfers and the community for your patience as we complete these critical repairs to support the long-term health and playability of Waiehu Municipal Golf Course,” said County Parks Director Patrick McCall.