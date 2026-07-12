Two speed tables to be installed on Hāna Highway in Pāʻia beginning Monday, July 13

There will be a single lane closure on Hāna Highway (Route 36) from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Monday July 13 to Tuesday, July 14, as crews work to install speed tables. The closure will be near mile post 6.9 in the vicinity of 170 feet north of the crosswalk near Lae Place and the Pāʻia Hawaiian Protestant Church.

Alternating traffic will be routed through the open lane, according to the Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation.

Thirteen crashes have occurred on this section of Hāna Highway between 2021 and 2025. HDOT gathered community concerns and made the decision to install speed tables at these locations based on crash history and speed data. Speed surveys showed the majority of drivers in the area were traveling at 40 mph or greater. This is more than 10 mph over the 25 mph limit in the southbound lanes and more than 10 mph over the 30 mph limit that applies in the northbound direction.

Temporary striping will be applied to the speed tables with permanent striping scheduled for the end of July 2026.

Electronic message boards have been placed to let the community know of the upcoming work and will remain there throughout the project.