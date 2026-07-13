PC: Bissen2026 Campaign Team

The Bissen 2026 campaign invites friends, families, supporters, and community members from across Maui Nui to gather for Hana Hou Night, an evening celebrating community, local music, and the shared commitment to building a stronger future for Maui County.

“Hana Hou Night is an opportunity to come together, reconnect, and celebrate what makes Maui Nui special,” said the Bissen 2026 campaign. “Throughout his career, Richard Bissen has believed that leadership begins by listening and by serving. This evening is about the people who have walked alongside him, supported one another through extraordinary challenges, and continue working together to build a stronger future.”

The event will bring together residents of all ages for an evening of fellowship, entertainment, and conversation while supporting the campaign’s continued work on behalf of the people of Maui Nui. Event details, including tickets and registration, are available at Bissen2026.com/events

Hana Hou Night

Wednesday, July 15 at 5:30 p.m. (doors open at 5 p.m.)

Velma McWayne Santos Community Center in Wailuku

Suggested donation of $30 for individuals 18+

For Mayor Richard Bissen, the evening reflects something much larger than a campaign event.

“For more than four decades, Richard Bissen has served Maui County in roles that demanded integrity, fairness, and the courage to make difficult decisions. As a prosecutor, he pursued justice. As a judge, he weighed every decision with care and impartiality. Today, as mayor, he continues that same commitment by leading with humility, listening to the community, and focusing on long-term solutions that put local families first,” according to the announcement.

The campaign reports: “That approach has guided the administration’s work to expand affordable housing, strengthen wildfire recovery, improve public safety, invest in critical infrastructure, and build a more resilient economy that keeps Maui families rooted where they belong.”

Guests can enjoy local entertainment, great food, and the opportunity to spend time with friends old and new while learning more about the campaign’s vision for the future. The event welcomes supporters of all ages and reflects the community-first spirit that has defined the campaign from the beginning, according to the announcement.

As Maui County continues moving from recovery toward long-term resilience, the campaign reports it remains focused on keeping local families home, keeping people safe, and building on the progress already underway.

The list of mayoral candidates who filed candidacy before the June 2 deadline includes the following:

Richard Bissen (incumbent Mayor).

John Dunbar of Haʻikū.

Justin J. Herrmann of Lahaina.

P. Denise La Costa of Lahaina.

Travis A. Liggett of Makawao.

Joseph Moses of Kahului.

Amy Petterson of Kula.

Yuki Lei Sugimura (Maui County Council Vice Chair).

Callahan Welsh of Kīhei.

Laurent Zahnd of Kahului.

For nonpartisan County mayoral and Maui County Council elections, the Primary Election is Aug. 8, 2026, and the General Election is Nov. 3, 2026.