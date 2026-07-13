HAWAII STATE FCU ELECTS DARCY ENDO-OMOTO TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Darcy Endo-Omoto

Hawaiʻi State Federal Credit Union (Hawaiʻi State FCU) announced that Darcy Endo-Omoto, vice president and executive advisor to the CEO at Hawaiian Electric Industries and Hawaiian Electric, has been elected to serve on its nine-member volunteer board of directors.

“Our board of directors plays an important role in helping guide the long-term success of Hawaiʻi State FCU and ensuring we continue delivering value to our members,” said Andrew Rosen, president and CEO of Hawaiʻi State FCU. “Darcy is a respected leader with a strong track record of serving Hawaiʻi’s business community. I look forward to the insight she will bring as we continue to strengthen the member experience and support the communities we serve.”

Endo-Omoto has more than 25 years of executive leadership experience spanning the legal, energy and public policy sectors. She currently serves as vice president and executive advisor to the CEO at Hawaiian Electric Industries and Hawaiian Electric, where she provides strategic counsel on enterprise initiatives and corporate priorities. Prior to joining Hawaiian Electric, Endo-Omoto was a partner at Goodsill Anderson Quinn & Stifel, where she advised clients on complex business, regulatory and governmental matters. Throughout her career, she has built extensive experience in executive leadership, government relations, corporate strategy and public affairs. Endo-Omoto has been a member of Hawaiʻi State FCU for more than 28 years.

Hawaiʻi State FCU’s nine-member board of directors serves on a voluntary basis and works to ensure the success and long-term strength of the not for profit financial cooperative and its members. Endo-Omoto joins returning board members John Katahira, chair; Dawn Kurisu, vice chair; Grant Tanimoto, treasurer; Darren Nakao, secretary; Kira Higa; Brennon Morioka; Mark Yamakawa; and Garret Yoshimi in guiding the strategic direction of Hawaiʻi State FCU.

“Hawaiʻi State FCU also extends its sincere appreciation to outgoing board member Monica Toguchi-Ryan for more than seven years of service on the board of directors. Her leadership, perspective and commitment to the credit union and its members helped guide the organization through a period of significant growth and transformation, and the credit union thanks her for her many contributions,” added Rosen.

For more information about Hawaiʻi State FCU, including a list of branch locations, visit www.HawaiiStateFCU.com.