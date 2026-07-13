Hawaiian Homestead Nonprofit Welcomes New Staff Member to Maui Office

Taytum Herrick

The Homestead Community Development Corporation welcomes Taytum Herrick to its growing team as a Program Coordinator based at the organization’s Maui office.

“We are very grateful to have another energetic Native Hawaiian join our work, especially as we continue expanding our services throughout Maui County,” said Kara Chow, HCDC Co-Executive Director. “Taytum comes from a homestead ohana in the Paukūkalo region, and her passion for serving the community aligns well with HCDC’s mission of advancing affordable housing, economic development, and opportunities on and near Hawaiian Home Lands.”

As Program Coordinator, Herrick will support HCDC’s corporate operations while helping coordinate organizational initiatives, including capacity-building programs and the annual Hawaiian Home Lands Sovereignty Conference.

“Last year, Taytum volunteered at our conference and participated in our short-term jobs program,” Chow added. “It’s rewarding to see her take the next step by joining HCDC full-time, and we look forward to the positive impact she will make serving our communities.”

HCDC leaders say they look forward to Herrick’s contributions in supporting Native Hawaiian families and strengthening communities across Maui and Hawaiʻi.