Hawai‘i’s Largest Pickleball Tournament Returns for Second Year. PC: courtesy of ESPN Honolulu

Honolulu is set to host the second annual Hawai‘i Pacific Health ESPN Honolulu Open, Hawai‘i’s premier pickleball tournament scheduled this year from Oct. 8 to 11, 2026, at the Hawai‘i Convention Center.

The tournament will feature more than 33 indoor courts, accommodating players from amateurs to professionals. This year’s tournament will also include a collegiate invitational.

“We’re excited to bring back the Hawai‘i Pacific Health ESPN Honolulu Open for our second year,” said Matt Apana, General Manager of ESPN Honolulu. “With the growing popularity of pickleball both in Hawai‘i and across the US, we’re providing an elite venue and format for pickleball players across Hawai‘i and the Pacific.”

Hawai‘i’s Largest Pickleball Tournament Returns for Second Year. PC: courtesy of ESPN Honolulu

Registration for the tournament opened on June 1, and players who enter before Aug. 1, 2026, will be entered to win a round-trip ticket for two to Japan. The registration fee is $95 per player. Participants can get information or find out how to register at honoluluopen.com

Pickleball has experienced unprecedented growth across the United States, making it the nation’s fastest-growing sport. Hawai‘i reflects this trend, with a burgeoning community of players and enthusiasts. The Hawai‘i Pacific Health ESPN Honolulu Open aims to further elevate the sport’s profile in the state, offering a platform for local and international players to compete and connect.

“Hawai‘i Pacific Health is proud to serve as the title sponsor of the Honolulu Open in partnership with ESPN Honolulu,” said Ray Vara, president and CEO of Hawai‘i Pacific Health. “Events like this bring people together in ways that support both physical and social well-being. Pickleball continues to grow across our communities because it’s accessible, welcoming, and fun for people of all ages. We’re honored to be part of an event that helps build healthier communities and supports a healthier Hawai‘i by encouraging connection and active lifestyles across the islands.”

Last year, more than 1,000 players participated in the inaugural event, with an estimated 20 percent coming from the neighbor islands, Japan and the U.S. mainland. The event aims to attract both residents and visitors to the Hawaiʻi Convention Center to compete in the tournament, support participating athletes and explore the vendor product expo.

Hawai‘i’s Largest Pickleball Tournament Returns for Second Year. PC: courtesy of ESPN Honolulu

The Hawai‘i Pacific Health ESPN Honolulu Open will also support Hui Mahi‘ai ‘Āina, an organization dedicated to improving the quality of life for those in need and the houseless population in Waimānalo. A portion of the net proceeds from the tournament will support the nonprofit organization that provides resources, education, and opportunities for self-sufficiency.

Visit honoluluopen.com for most current information and details and volunteer opportunities. The site will continue to be updated with the event schedule.

The Hawai‘i Pacific Health ESPN Honolulu Open is pleased to have the support of its sponsors including:

Title Sponsor: Hawai‘i Pacific Health

Platinum Sponsor: Hawai‘i Tourism Authority

Gold Sponsors: Ala Moana Hotel by Matra

Silver Sponsors: Raising Cane’s, HIS Hawaii

Tournament Partners: All Access Ortho, Hawai‘i Pickleball Magazine, Paris Baguette, Daiso Hawaii, Pickleball is Great and Pickleball Japan

Event Producer: aio Hawai‘i