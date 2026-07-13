HTA announces $1 million in support for 10 signature events in 2026

The 49th annual Nā Hōkū Hanohano Awards. PC: courtesy HTA

The Hawai‘i Tourism Authority is providing $1 million to support 10 major festivals and sports events statewide through the end of the year as part of its Signature Events program. The events align with Hawai‘i’s brand, enrich Hawai‘i’s communities, create opportunities for resident-visitor interaction and attract attendees from beyond Hawai‘i.

“These world-class festivals and sports events draw visitors from around the world and showcase Hawai‘i’s unique destination appeal — from our rich culture and diverse communities to our natural beauty — while strengthening our local economy,” said Caroline Anderson, interim president and CEO of HTA. “They highlight what makes Hawai‘i special and create memorable experiences for both our residents and visitors.”

HTA’s Signature Events program is administered in partnership with Kilohana, a division of the Hawaiian Council. HTA’s Signature Events include the following 10 projects, selected for their ability to boost visitation and enhance Hawai‘i’s globally competitive brand, and are listed in chronological order.

The Molokaʻi Hoe. PC: HTA

The 3rd International ʻUkulele Festival of Hawaiʻi will take place July 10-13, 2026, on Oʻahu, bringing together ʻukulele performers and international contest finalists from Germany, China, Malaysia, Korea and Japan for the International ʻUkulele Contest, live performances, workshops and the ʻUkulele Hall of Fame ceremony. It is organized by the ʻUkulele Foundation of Hawaiʻi.

The 49th annual Nā Hōkū Hanohano Awards, Hawaiʻi’s premier music awards event, will take place July 11, 2026. The event honors excellence in recorded music across the islands and recognizes outstanding achievements in Hawaiian, contemporary and culturally rooted music. It is organized by the Hawaiʻi Academy of Recording Arts.

Kōloa Plantation Days 2026: The Last Harvest will take place July 17-26, 2026, at Kōloa Plantation Park on Kauaʻi’s south shore, following the historic Kōloa Plantation Days Parade. The event invites residents and visitors to celebrate the heritage of Hawaiʻi’s plantation era through live music, local food, cultural demonstrations and family-friendly activities. It is organized by the Kauaʻi Economic Development Board.

Kōloa Plantation Days 2026, The Last Harvest. PC: HTA

The Duke Kahanamoku OceanFest in Waikīkī will take place in late August, honoring Duke’s legacy with cultural ceremonies, traditional surfboard making and sports competitions. It is organized by ODKF Support/Duke Kahanamoku OceanFest.

Aloha Festivals, Hawaiʻi’s longest-running cultural event for more than 79 years, features the Royal Court Investiture and Opening Ceremony on Sept. 5, 2026, the Waikīkī Hoʻolauleʻa on Sept. 19, 2026, and the annual Floral Parade on Sept. 26, 2026. The event attracts more than 100,000 attendees annually. It is organized by Aloha Week Hawaiʻi.

The Na Wahine O Ke Kai World Championship Canoe Race is a 41-mile Kaiwi Channel crossing on Sept. 27, 2026, that celebrates the strength, leadership and heritage of women in Hawaiian canoe culture. It is organized by the Oʻahu Hawaiian Canoe Racing Association.

The Molokaʻi Hoe is a 41-mile ocean canoe race across the Kaiwi Channel for men on Oct. 11, 2026, celebrating Hawaiian culture, resilience and unity for over 70 years. It is organized by the Oʻahu Hawaiian Canoe Racing Association.

The 46th Hawaiʻi International Film Festival, the Pacific’s premier cinematic event, will take place Oct. 22 through Nov. 11, 2026, showcasing global and Hawaiʻi-made films and featuring a strong representation of Native Hawaiian talent. The festival draws more than 30,000 attendees annually. It is organized by the Hawaiʻi International Film Festival.

The Southwest Maui Invitational, the premier early-season college basketball tournament in the US, will take place Nov. 23-25, 2026. First staged in 1984 and now hosted at the Lahaina Civic Center, the eight-team, three-day event is a centerpiece of ESPN’s Feast Week, attracting top collegiate programs and showcasing Maui to a national audience. It is organized by Kemper Sports Marketing.

The Hawaiʻi Bowl, established in 2002 to promote the University of Hawaiʻi, is one of two NCAA men’s football bowl games that guarantee a home team berth when eligible. It will take place Dec. 24, 2026. Televised on ESPN, it highlights Hawaiʻi’s cultural richness and scenic beauty to millions. It is organized by ESPN Productions.

The Southwest Maui Invitational. PC: HTA