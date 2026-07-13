Maui Surf Forecast for July 14, 2026

Shores Tonight Tuesday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 West Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 South Facing 3-5 3-5 3-5 3-5 East Facing 3-5 2-4 2-4 2-4

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.9 feet 09:38 PM HST. High 1.3 feet 01:31 AM HST.

TUESDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.6 feet 07:54 AM HST. High 3.1 feet 03:28 PM HST. Sunrise 5:53 AM HST. Sunset 7:10 PM HST.

Swell Summary

The current small, long-period southwest swell has filled in will hold through tonight before gradually declining through the middle of the week. A series of overlapping small south and southwest swells will then give a small boost to the surf along south facing shores Thursday through next weekend, with perhaps a more sizable south swell moving in early next week.

Surf along east-facing shores will steadily decline through the middle of the week. Surf will then hold steady at slightly below normal levels along east facing shores late in the week through the weekend.

A series of small, long to medium period west to west-northwest swells generated by former Super Typhoon Bavi will be possible throughout the week. Otherwise, no significant north or northwest swells are expected, so surf along north-facing shores is expected to remain flat to tiny.

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NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

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SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with ESE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

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WEST SIDE

am pm

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Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.