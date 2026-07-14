County Office of Economic Development to present Lahaina Homecoming Career Fair July 17

Lahaina Cannery will host a Lahaina Homecoming Career Fair on Friday, presented by the Maui County Office of Economic Development. PC: Wendy Osher

The Maui County Office of Economic Development will present the Lahaina Homecoming Career Fair from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Friday at the Lahaina Cannery Mall. The event is expected to be a highlight of Maui County’s three-day Lahaina Homecoming.

The career fair will connect residents with employers offering competitive, livable-wage career opportunities that help keep kamaʻāina home and strengthen Maui County’s workforce.

Lahaina Homecoming, a free celebration focused on healing, reconnection and hope, will kick off July 17-19 at various locations in Lahaina town. The Career Fair expands the weekend’s mission by creating opportunities that not only bring people home to reconnect with their community but also help them build lasting careers and futures in Lahaina.

“Lahaina Homecoming is about bringing people back to the community they love. We saw an opportunity to build on that vision by adding a Career Fair focused on livable-wage opportunities for residents and those hoping to return home,” said County Office of Economic Development Director Jade Rojas-Letisi. “If someone leaves Homecoming with a new career, we’ve done more than celebrate Lahaina—we’ve helped create a pathway for families to build their future here. That’s meaningful economic development.”

The Lahaina Homecoming Career Fair is free and open to the public, welcoming anyone seeking employment, career advancement or new opportunities. Free parking is available at Lahaina Cannery, 1221 Honoapiʻilani Highway. Attendees are encouraged to bring multiple copies of their resume and dress professionally to take advantage of potential on-the-spot interviews and job offers.

Employers in healthcare, construction and skilled trades, hospitality, government, retail, nonprofit organizations, education, transportation, financial services and other growing industries will be represented. Featured employers include Hawaiian Airlines/Alaska Airlines, Kaiser Permanente, Marriott Vacations Worldwide, Hawaiian Electric and the County Department of Personnel Services, among others.

Some giveaways and promotional items will be offered. For updates on participating employers, visit https://lahainahomecoming.com .

An initiative of Maui Economic Recovery Commission’s Healing Journey Team and coordinated by nonprofit Festivals of Aloha, Lahaina Homecoming is sponsored by the County of Maui Office of Recovery, Hawaiian Council, Hawaiʻi Community Foundation, Hawaiian Airlines, other local organizations and numerous private donors.

County Office of Economic Development, a section of the Office of the Mayor, strengthens Maui County’s economy by supporting local businesses, advancing workforce development, fostering innovation and building strategic partnerships that create sustainable, high-quality employment opportunities throughout Maui Nui.

For general information Maui County economic development, visit www.mauicounty.oed .